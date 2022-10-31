Bills QB Josh Allen Had ‘Crappy Taste in My Mouth’ After Packers Win

On paper, Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers should have been a milestone for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

It was the fourth straight win over a former league MVP and the franchise’s first home win on Sunday Night Football in more than two decades. It also brought the Bills to 6-1 and solidified their lead atop both the AFC East and the conference, keeping them on track for the No. 1 overall seed and the coveted home-field advantage in the playoffs.

But Allen lamented the team’s late mistakes, including his pair of interceptions that allowed the Packers to hang around late. After the game, Allen shared some critical remarks regarding his performance.

Josh Allen and the #BIlls have wins against Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers in the last 4 games. Allen is the first QB to lead his team to 3 victories against former MVP QBs in a 4-game span since Troy Aikman in 1996. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k6nqlqkbCr — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 31, 2022

Allen Feeling Unsatisfied After Win

Though the Bills maintained a lead throughout the game and ended up with a 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from Allen and the offense. The Bills quarterback threw interceptions on two of the team’s final three drives, including just the third red-zone interception of his career.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he was left feeling uneasy about his performance.