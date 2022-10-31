Bills QB Josh Allen Had ‘Crappy Taste in My Mouth’ After Packers Win

On paper, Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers should have been a milestone for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
It was the fourth straight win over a former league MVP and the franchise’s first home win on Sunday Night Football in more than two decades. It also brought the Bills to 6-1 and solidified their lead atop both the AFC East and the conference, keeping them on track for the No. 1 overall seed and the coveted home-field advantage in the playoffs.
But Allen lamented the team’s late mistakes, including his pair of interceptions that allowed the Packers to hang around late. After the game, Allen shared some critical remarks regarding his performance.
Allen Feeling Unsatisfied After Win
Though the Bills maintained a lead throughout the game and ended up with a 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from Allen and the offense. The Bills quarterback threw interceptions on two of the team’s final three drives, including just the third red-zone interception of his career.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he was left feeling uneasy about his performance.
“I have a crappy taste in my mouth right now,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I know we won, and I’m happy we won. Our defense played really well. Special teams played really well. We ran the ball well. There’s a lot of positives. … But a lot to learn from.”
Allen completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. While the passing yardage was his second-worst output of the season, Allen also contributed with his legs, rushing six times for 49 yards.
With the passing game falling off, the Bills got a strong performance from their ground attack. Running back Devin Singletary had 14 carries for 67 yards and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie atoned for a jet sweep that lost five yards by taking his second carry seven yards for a touchdown. Rookie James Cook also had one of the best games of his young career, rushing five times for 35 yards and adding a 41-yard reception.
With the trade deadline approaching, there had been rumors that the Bills were looking for help in the rushing game, but the strong performance from Singeltary and the emergence of Cook as a capable backup could change their trajectory and allow them to focus on other priorities.
Frustration on Both Sides
While Allen may have felt frustrated, his Green Bay counterpart had to deal with both a poor performance and a costly loss. Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, a turnover that came just after the Packers had intercepted Allen.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Packers, dropping them to 3-5.
“I think the most important thing is to take a beat. After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion,” Rodgers said after the game, via ESPN. “So take a beat, let it sit. There’s not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team, I don’t think.”