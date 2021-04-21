Bills GM Gives Critical Update on When Josh Allen Will Get Extension

The Buffalo Bills are committed to Josh Allen and Allen to Buffalo, and now it just seems a matter of time before the two sides come together to formalize it.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane opened up this week about the negotiations on a contract extension, which has been a priority of the team since Allen’s breakout season in year three that saw him take down a number of franchise records and lead the team to the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Beane revealed this week just when the process could play out and gave some hope for the steps still to come.

Bills, Allen on Same Page

Beane has said for weeks that the Bills will likely sit down with Allen and his representation sometime after the NFL Draft is completed to start work on a contract extension. Beane spoke to reporters this week, sticking to the same timeline but noting that the team has already been in contact with Allen about a new deal.

“Josh and I have spoken and I’ve also had one conversation with one of his representatives that we’re just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later spring, maybe summer — there’s no rush. But we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “And, listen, we would love to get Josh extended — no doubt. But it’s going to be a number that works for him and works for us, and that’s been my conversation with them. And they know the same.”

Locking down Allen for the long term rose to the top of the team’s priorities after his breakout third season. Allen led one of the league’s top passing attacks, racking up 4,544 yards with 37 passing touchdowns and adding another 8 rushing touchdowns. Allen would finish second in the MVP voting, cementing the Bills as a top AFC contender.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane on a potential contract extension for QB Josh Allen: Josh wants to be here and that gives me hope we'll get something done at some point @WKBW pic.twitter.com/iezIUNXB7d — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2021

Beane added that there is still no pressure to completing the work within this year, as Allen can stay in Buffalo on a fifth-year option in 2022. Beane said he was confident that the deal could be completed next year if need be.

Bills Building Around Allen

While the team works to lock Allen down for the long term, they spent much of the offseason keeping the offensive core intact and bringing in some new weapons for Allen. The Bills gave new contracts to Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams and replaced outgoing free agent John Brown with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders. Beane also indicated that the team would be looking to make more improvements in the tight end position, and already brought in Jacob Hollister, Allen’s former teammate at Wyoming.

The Bills retained nearly their entire core. Josh Allen made a huge leap last year, but he will get better. And culture matters. Why Buffalo remains the top threat to Kansas City in the AFC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UYsYmE27xD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2021

There has been speculation that the Bills will use their top draft pick to give more weapons to Allen. In a recent mock draft, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com predicted that Buffalo would use the No. 30 overall pick to snag Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who many consider to be the top running back in the draft. Others believe the Bills could use the pick to take one of the top-rated linemen, giving more protection to Allen.

