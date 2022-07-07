Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals What He Needs to Improve This Season

Josh Allen has ascended to the top of the quarterback ladder in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still believes he has room to improve.

Ahead of the start of training camp, Allen opened up about the aspects of his game that he hopes to shore up in the coming season. Though he has been steadily cutting down on mistakes since a freewheeling rookie season, Allen said he can still do more to limit his turnovers while also setting up the team’s pass-catchers up for more success.

Allen Reveals Goals for 2022

Speaking to the team website, Allen said there will be a learning curve in the upcoming season under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was the team’s quarterback coach last season. As he starts to learn the new offense, Allen wants to get better on his ball placement, which he said can both cut down on turnovers and help set up receivers to get more yards after the catch.

“Main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions, and then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC,” Allen said. “Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after catch. I think those are the two most important things, and still just trying to develop that relationship with [new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey] and understand why he’s calling certain things in certain situations, and that comes with live reps.”

Getting More Big Plays

Though Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, the Bills were actually at the bottom of the league in yards after the catch per reception — but help may be on the way. Miles Ruder of Pro Football Focus believes that rookie running back James Cook will improve on this by bringing an aspect to the offense that’s been missing.

Cook was a dual-threat at Georgia, running for 728 yards with seven touchdowns and making 27 catches for 284 yards with four receiving touchdowns. Allen didn’t have much luck throwing to running backs in 2021, as the duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 63 catches for 425 yards with two touchdowns.

“Buffalo could use someone to take the pressure off Allen’s arm, as their pass-catchers combined to rank dead last in yards after the catch per reception (4.3) in 2021,” Ruder wrote. “The Bills’ franchise quarterback recorded the sixth-highest average depth of target (9.0) this past season while also attempting the second-most passes beyond 10 yards (223). It’s almost been a hindrance at times because of his reluctance to make underneath throws.”

Cook had plenty of confidence in his abilities, noting his versatility and ability to find the endzone for the Bills.

“I’m versatile,” Cook said via video conference. “I can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats. And take the deep shots and go deep and score touchdowns. That’s what they’re getting in me – a touchdown maker.”

