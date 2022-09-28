Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Surprising Reaction to Coach’s Meltdown

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is taking some criticism for a postgame meltdown after his team lost to the Miami Dolphins, but Josh Allen has a different view of his coach.

An in-booth camera caught Dorsey slamming his playcalling binder and tablet as time ran out on Buffalo’s comeback attempt in the 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Allen escaped pressure and found Isaiah McKenzie as the Bills tried to move into long field goal range, but McKenzie was unable to get out of bounds and the Bills couldn’t line up in time to stop the clock. The loss gave the Dolphins sole control of the AFC East and sent Dorsey into a nationally televised tantrum.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey didn't get the memo about destroying tablets pic.twitter.com/Yi3LRkTYLy — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 25, 2022

Allen said he had no problem with it.

Allen Defends Coach

Appearing on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” with the NFL Network host, Allen said the Bills players loved to see how much fire Dorsey had after the game.

"He's the one that showed it to me… Our guys freaking love seeing that… He wants to do everything in his power to win." – @JoshAllenQB on Bills OC Ken Dorsey's reaction video 🔗: https://t.co/AximtEHESA

👂: https://t.co/7u6LXVvx9X pic.twitter.com/V3xAfHeoYG — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 27, 2022

“Our guys freaking loved seeing that,” Allen said. “As a player looking at your offensive coordinator, having that emotion and care for the game, and you prepare so hard … he wants to win. He wants to do everything in his power to win. I know people might be making a big deal of it, but as players, we freaking love seeing that.”

Allen has long been a backer of Dorsey, who moved from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this offseason when former OC Brian Daboll became head coach of the New York Giants. Allen had publicly advocated for Dorsey to get the job, saying that Dorsey was a big part of his own development from a mistake-prone quarterback brimming with potential into a full-blown NFL star.