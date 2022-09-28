Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Surprising Reaction to Coach’s Meltdown

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is taking some criticism for a postgame meltdown after his team lost to the Miami Dolphins, but Josh Allen has a different view of his coach.
An in-booth camera caught Dorsey slamming his playcalling binder and tablet as time ran out on Buffalo’s comeback attempt in the 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Allen escaped pressure and found Isaiah McKenzie as the Bills tried to move into long field goal range, but McKenzie was unable to get out of bounds and the Bills couldn’t line up in time to stop the clock. The loss gave the Dolphins sole control of the AFC East and sent Dorsey into a nationally televised tantrum.
Allen said he had no problem with it.
Allen Defends Coach
Appearing on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” with the NFL Network host, Allen said the Bills players loved to see how much fire Dorsey had after the game.
“Our guys freaking loved seeing that,” Allen said. “As a player looking at your offensive coordinator, having that emotion and care for the game, and you prepare so hard … he wants to win. He wants to do everything in his power to win. I know people might be making a big deal of it, but as players, we freaking love seeing that.”
Allen has long been a backer of Dorsey, who moved from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this offseason when former OC Brian Daboll became head coach of the New York Giants. Allen had publicly advocated for Dorsey to get the job, saying that Dorsey was a big part of his own development from a mistake-prone quarterback brimming with potential into a full-blown NFL star.
“I do know there’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for,” Allen said in February, via the Buffalo News. “I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football. … Just the way he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart. You know, he works his (butt) off. I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far.”
Though the Bills struggled with missed opportunities in the loss to Miami, Dorsey has the offense working at a high level. Allen leads the NFL with 1,014 passing yards, while the Bills are No. 2 in offensive output with 441 yards per game and No. 3 in total points with 30.3 per game.
Bills Coach Faces Criticism
Not everyone agrees with Allen regarding his coach’s postgame conduct. Dorsey has faced criticism for his actions in the booth after the loss, with some calling it unprofessional. Even Brandt, who has become one of Buffalo’s biggest cheerleaders in national media, said he went too far.
“You can not have a complete conniption fit like he did. We are going to be seeing video of that in the next five to 10 years on the Internet,” he said. “That is a permanent tattoo on him and his career. … That is a big loss on the field, on the Internet, and on his flesh for Ken Dorsey. There are some bad teams out there today, the Bills aren’t one of them. But Ken Dorsey, you lost the day.”