Bills QB Josh Allen Shares NSFW Assessment of His Play in Jets Loss

As so often happens after a Buffalo Bills loss, quarterback Josh Allen was his own worst critic.

Allen made a series of costly mistakes in Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on November 6, throwing a pair of interceptions and missing other passes that could have put the Bills in position to win. Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen put the blame on himself and shared a NSFW assessment of his play.

Allen Critical of His Mistakes in Jets Loss

Following the loss, Allen said it was his own mistakes that cost the Bills a chance to win.

“It’s tough to win when your quarterback plays like s***,” Allen told reporters. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team. A lot to learn from. A lot to grow from. That’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”

Allen has a habit of taking the blame when his team loses, but Sunday’s game included a number of uncharacteristic mistakes from the quarterback who came into the season as a frontrunner to win MVP.

After the Jets handed the Bills good field position with a flubbed opening kickoff and Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a deep pass to get in the red zone, he threw an interception that handed the ball back to the Jets. Later, after the Bills forced a turnover on the Jets’ opening drive of the second half, Allen threw another interception.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team failed to seize on their opportunities.

“We had opportunities overall and we shot ourselves in the foot,” McDermott said, via Dennis Waszak of The Associated Press. “Give credit where credit is due. They made more plays than we did. In some ways, we beat ourselves.”

#Bills G Rodger Saffold with a strong statement about Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/03rby9vxzN — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 7, 2022

But the Bills weren’t panicking over the loss. Though they fell to 6-2, the Bills were still in the lead in the AFC East and leading the AFC.

“I feel like it’s the flow of the season,” Diggs said, via another report from Waszak. “Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen. We’ve seen Josh make a lot of plays. He made a lot of plays today. It’s nothing totally on him. Offensively, we work as a unit. Turnovers are going to happen. Our quarterback is the best quarterback in the league.”

Injury Scare for Allen

As Waszak noted, Allen suffered an apparent injury on the league’s final drive. After Jets lineman Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen, the Bills quarterback was seen flexing his right arm in pain. It didn’t prevent Allen from heaving a final deep pass attempt to Gabe Davis on a 4th-and-21 play, and after the game the Bills quarterback sounded an optimistic tone.

“There’s some slight pain,” Allen said. “I’ll get through it.”

McDermott said there would be further testing to determine the extent of Allen’s injury.

Josh Allen went without throwing a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season. The #Jets mostly shut him down in New York's 20-17 win. And now Allen's right arm might be banged up. More: https://t.co/CMMW3YEaZw pic.twitter.com/46LeOIKx2Q — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 6, 2022

“I am aware of it,” the Bills coach said. “As far as I know, he’s still being evaluated.”

The Bills will have a difficult task as they try to get back on track, hosting the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.