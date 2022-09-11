Bills Come Under Fire for Josh Allen’s Risky Play Style

The Buffalo Bills got a big win in the season-opening game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they haven’t escaped criticism for Josh Allen’s risky play style.

Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the team’s 31-10 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills quarterback finished the night 26-of-33 (83.9%) for 297 yards and added a game-high 56 rushing yards, many of them on bruising runs into the heart of the Rams defense.

But after the game, some fans and insiders questioned why the Bills are still calling on their franchise quarterback to run so often, subjecting him to plenty of wear and tear early in a season where the Bills hope to finally win a Super Bowl.

Allen’s Rushing Pushed Bills to Victory

Allen’s legs helped to set the tone in Thursday’s win over the Rams, including a memorable run in the third quarter. With the Bills facing a 3rd-and-7 on their opening drive of the half, Allen scrambled toward the sidelines and gave a stiff arm that sent Rams safety Nick Scott crashing to the turf. The stiff arm allowed Allen to get the extra yards needed to convert the first down, and the Bills would go on to score the go-ahead touchdown on that drive.

Allen said after the game that the play was part of his do-whatever-it-takes play style, which often means running through or over defenders to make a first down.