Bills QB Josh Allen Saves Rookie WR After First-Touchdown Mishap

Josh Allen had more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — along with one big save for his rookie teammate.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback had a career game in the team’s 38-3 win, making a pair of franchise records in just three quarters of action. But the game may have been even more memorable for rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who stepped up into a big role in the injury-depleted receiving corps and caught the first touchdown of his NFL career. But he nearly lost the keepsake that came with the accomplishment, getting it back thanks to Allen’s quick thinking.
Allen Saves Rookie’s Milestone Ball
After starting the season as a healthy scratch and taking a scant role in the passing game through the next three weeks, Shakir broke through on Sunday. He made three catches for 75 yards, and with 1:02 left in the second quarter caught his first NFL touchdown on a 24-yard strike from Allen.
Shakir said after the game that he noticed an opening in the Steelers defense on the play, and he and Allen exploited it perfectly.
“I just had a shoot route across the field,” Shakir said, via the Buffalo News. “They were in man coverage, so I just noticed that and just took off.”
Speaking to reporters after the game, Shakir revealed that he nearly lost the ball from his first career score. He said he threw the ball away to the referee after celebrating, though Allen had the presence of mind to find it and give it back to him.
A replay showed Allen running back to the rookie to present him the ball, then giving a celebratory tap on the helmet.
Big Day for Bills Rookies
Shakir was not the only Bills rookie to have a memorable day on Sunday. First-year running back James Cook also scored his first NFL touchdown on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter. Cook celebrated by jumping into the crowd, which got a mark of approval from head coach Sean McDermott.
“That’s great,” McDermott said. “Here’s a young man that played at Georgia, not really from around here, but he’s adjusting and (knows) enough to give Bills Mafia what they so deserve. And I think that’s pretty cool to watch a young man to have the wherewithal after his first touchdown and the awareness to celebrate that with the fans, so that’s special. It’s a feel-good moment, for sure.”
Like Shakir, Cook had a slow start to his rookie season. He fumbled his first career touch, a costly turnover in the season opener that helped the Los Angeles Rams erase a 10-point first-half deficit to go into halftime tied.
Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also made his first career interception on Sunday, taking the ball away from another rookie, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
It was a big day for Allen as well, who tied the franchise record with a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis to open the game. He also set the Bills record for passing yards in a non-overtime game, throwing for 424 yards despite sitting out for nearly all of the fourth quarter.