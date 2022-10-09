Bills QB Josh Allen Saves Rookie WR After First-Touchdown Mishap

Josh Allen had more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — along with one big save for his rookie teammate.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback had a career game in the team’s 38-3 win, making a pair of franchise records in just three quarters of action. But the game may have been even more memorable for rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who stepped up into a big role in the injury-depleted receiving corps and caught the first touchdown of his NFL career. But he nearly lost the keepsake that came with the accomplishment, getting it back thanks to Allen’s quick thinking.

Allen Saves Rookie’s Milestone Ball

After starting the season as a healthy scratch and taking a scant role in the passing game through the next three weeks, Shakir broke through on Sunday. He made three catches for 75 yards, and with 1:02 left in the second quarter caught his first NFL touchdown on a 24-yard strike from Allen.

Shakir said after the game that he noticed an opening in the Steelers defense on the play, and he and Allen exploited it perfectly.

“I just had a shoot route across the field,” Shakir said, via the Buffalo News. “They were in man coverage, so I just noticed that and just took off.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Shakir revealed that he nearly lost the ball from his first career score. He said he threw the ball away to the referee after celebrating, though Allen had the presence of mind to find it and give it back to him.

A replay showed Allen running back to the rookie to present him the ball, then giving a celebratory tap on the helmet.