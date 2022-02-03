Bills Landing ‘Innovative Football Mind’ to Help QB Josh Allen: Report

The Buffalo Bills have already handed a big promotion to Josh Allen’s position coach, and now are bringing in another highly coveted coach to help the quarterback’s development.
After offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left Buffalo for a head coaching job with the New York Giants, the Bills named quarterback coach Ken Dorsey to the vacant position and now are reportedly bringing in another big name to round out the offense. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills are expected to sign former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach. Brady had been connected to some other high-profile jobs, but now will bring his innovative approach to Buffalo to work with Allen.
The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Brady’s Approach Earns Praise
Brady appeared to be in high demand after the Panthers parted ways with him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported shortly after Brady was fired in December that he had already heard from several teams, and Brady landed an interview with the Chicago Bears this week for a place on their staff.
But it was reportedly the Bills able to land Brady, who will now join the staff helping Allen and the team’s quarterback room. As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted, Brady carries a strong reputation despite the difficulties in Carolina that led to his firing, and could be a better fit in Buffalo.
“Viewed as an innovative football mind after working as an assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans, Brady’s offense never got off the ground due to struggling QB play. Moreover, the former OC seemed to clash with Rhule’s preferred ground-first approach,” Patra noted.
Bills Staff Sees Changes
Brady will now join a staff that has undergone some changes since Daboll left for the Giants. The Bills were able to keep and promote Dorsey despite reports that the Giants were pulling hard for him to join their staff. Dorsey, who was Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach since 2019 and earned a promotion to passing game coordinator for last season, comes with a strong endorsement from Allen.
“I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said, via The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far.”
The Bills still have some work to round out their staff. Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson left to join Daboll’s staff in New York, and Buffalo has yet to pick a replacement. As Buscaglia noted, the Bills could also be facing some decisions about which offensive linemen to keep and which could become casualties for a team looking to be tight against the salary cap.
“Four offensive linemen would all represent legitimate savings for the Bills, and it would not be a surprise if they moved on from one to three of those names,” Buscaglia wrote. “That includes starting center Mitch Morse, right guard Daryl Williams, interior lineman Jon Feliciano and guard Cody Ford.”
READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win