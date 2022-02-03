Bills Landing ‘Innovative Football Mind’ to Help QB Josh Allen: Report

The Buffalo Bills have already handed a big promotion to Josh Allen’s position coach, and now are bringing in another highly coveted coach to help the quarterback’s development.

After offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left Buffalo for a head coaching job with the New York Giants, the Bills named quarterback coach Ken Dorsey to the vacant position and now are reportedly bringing in another big name to round out the offense. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills are expected to sign former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach. Brady had been connected to some other high-profile jobs, but now will bring his innovative approach to Buffalo to work with Allen.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Brady’s Approach Earns Praise

Brady appeared to be in high demand after the Panthers parted ways with him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported shortly after Brady was fired in December that he had already heard from several teams, and Brady landed an interview with the Chicago Bears this week for a place on their staff.

The Bears are interviewing ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady today for a position on their staff, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2022

But it was reportedly the Bills able to land Brady, who will now join the staff helping Allen and the team’s quarterback room. As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted, Brady carries a strong reputation despite the difficulties in Carolina that led to his firing, and could be a better fit in Buffalo.

From NFL Now: The #Bills are hiring QBs coach Joe Brady to pair with OC Ken Dorsey — all good news for Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/whFgI8Iljc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022