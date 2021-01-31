Bills Lock Up 7th Year Offensive Lineman: Report

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made their first contract signing of the offseason as offensive lineman Jordan Devey announced via his Instagram that he and his family were excited for another year in Buffalo.

“We are feeling PRETTY GOOD about another year in Buffalo!,” Devey captioned his Instagram post.

Earlier this week, the Bills announced that they were signing 13 players to reserve/future contracts and after spending all season on the Bills practice squad, some may have thought Devey wasn’t returning next season. But according to Ryan Talbot from Syracuse.com, Devey’s contract signing is a standard contract.

#BillsMafia, this is not a reserve/futures deal. Per source, Jordan Devey signed a standard contract with the #Bills today. The NFL's best tuba player remains with Buffalo. https://t.co/mtyQQ9Sgmx pic.twitter.com/W3NXHULEf0 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 31, 2021

On September 1 of 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders cut Devey and the Bills picked him up two weeks later. He only played in one game this season, Buffalo’s Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, and he recorded just two offensive snaps. But, the Bills listed him as a protected practice squad player every week this season.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman, could just be the first of many offensive line moves the Bills will have to make this offseason. While a few of Buffalo’s free agents like Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano may be looking for a big payday after special seasons, Devey could be a cheap replacement along the offensive line.

Devey Brings 7 Years of NFL Experience

Since playing his first NFL season in 2014, Devey has played for five different teams including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently the Bills.

He’s played in 44 games, started in 21, and has recorded 1,258 offensive snaps in his career. He also won the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014, his first season in the NFL. He played in seven games and started in four that season as the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

He may have been most active in his second year when he played for the 49ers. He played in 15 games and started in nine which were both career-highs. After that season, Devey spent the next three in Kansas City.

The Bills have Plenty of Offensive Line Decisions to Make

Heading into this offseason, the Bills will have to decide which offensive linemen they want to bring back next season. Williams, Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Ty Nsekhe, and Brian Winters are all listed as free agents for this offseason, and all five saw time this year.

Feliciano and Williams might be the two most important free agents for the Buffalo. After missing the beginning of the season, Feliciano stepped back into the lineup and immediately showed off his versatility, moving from guard to center after veteran center Mitch Morse suffered a concussion against the Patriots. He’s also thought highly of by his teammates.

The Bills originally signed Williams to play guard this past offseason, but he settled in at tackle at the beginning of the season and general manager Brandon Beane said he was too good to move.

Beane said #Bills originally thought Daryl Williams might be better at guard than tackle. As preseason wore on with Feliciano out, Williams was too good at tackle to move. "Steady Eddy personality. Brought calmness to the line." Said he was back to old high level form. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 27, 2021

With Allen in the backfield, the Bills are going to want to protect him as much as possible and during a radio appearance on WGR 550 earlier his week, Beane said he wants to bring as many of them back as he can.

Beane – Very pleased with Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams. Feliciano brings versatility, which you can never have enough guys like that. Williams got back to form with us and was playing really good football for us. We want as many of these guys back with us next season. #Bills — WGR 550 (@WGR550) January 28, 2021

