Bills Starter Missing Key Divisional Showdown for Personal Reasons

Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season due to fears of COVID-19, and has missed quite a bit of time this year. He missed the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury, and later missed another three games after being placed on the reserve list. Lotulelei was out again against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a toe injury.

At the time, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the mounting injuries were difficult for the veteran defensive tackle.

“I know he’s frustrated and sometimes you have those seasons where things come up more than other seasons. Not only as an individual but as a team,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think some of that’s what he’s dealing with. We just want him to get as healthy as he can as soon as he can.”

While the Bills have one of the league’s best scoring defenses, they have struggled against teams with strong running attacks. The Patriots ran for 222 yards in the first meeting on December 6.

Bills Get Some Good News

Aside from the news about Lotulelei’s absence, it has been a rough week for the Bills. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were placed on the reserve list. Both are reportedly unvaccinated, meaning Davis will miss the next two games while Beasley could potentially return for next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell joined Washington on the reserve list as well, leaving McDermott shorthanded for Sunday’s game.

We have activated OL Dion Dawkins from reserve/Covid-19 list, elevated Elevated DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad, and DT Star Lotulelei has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Details on all of today's transactions: https://t.co/nrC0AksrZB pic.twitter.com/p3xGHgNRW4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 25, 2021

But the team did get a glimmer of good news on Christmas day. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, who earlier in the week was named to his first career Pro Bowl, came off the reserve list and is in line to play against the Patriots. Dawkins had his second bout with COVID-19 after suffering an infection over the summer that left him hospitalized.

