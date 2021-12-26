Bills Starter Missing Key Divisional Showdown for Personal Reasons

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their biggest run stoppers for a rematch with a team that ran them into the ground in the first meeting.
The Bills meet the New England Patriots on December 26 with the AFC East on the line. A win would give Buffalo a division lead and control of their own destiny, while a loss would leave them scrambling for a wild card berth. The Patriots won the first game between the teams, a 14-10 slugfest played in a driving rainstorm with winds that reached 50 mph, adopting a run-heavy approach that saw rookie quarterback Mac Jones throw the ball just three times. New England could once again have a ground advantage, as the Bills will be without the anchor of their defensive line.
Bills Lose Starter
The team announced on Saturday that defensive lineman Star Lotulelei would be out for the game for personal reasons. He had been listed as questionable earlier in the week, and the Bills said on December 25 that he would not travel with the team to New England. They will also be without defensive line coach Eric Washington, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacques Cesaire will fill in for Washington.
Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season due to fears of COVID-19, and has missed quite a bit of time this year. He missed the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury, and later missed another three games after being placed on the reserve list. Lotulelei was out again against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a toe injury.
At the time, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the mounting injuries were difficult for the veteran defensive tackle.
“I know he’s frustrated and sometimes you have those seasons where things come up more than other seasons. Not only as an individual but as a team,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think some of that’s what he’s dealing with. We just want him to get as healthy as he can as soon as he can.”
While the Bills have one of the league’s best scoring defenses, they have struggled against teams with strong running attacks. The Patriots ran for 222 yards in the first meeting on December 6.
Bills Get Some Good News
Aside from the news about Lotulelei’s absence, it has been a rough week for the Bills. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were placed on the reserve list. Both are reportedly unvaccinated, meaning Davis will miss the next two games while Beasley could potentially return for next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell joined Washington on the reserve list as well, leaving McDermott shorthanded for Sunday’s game.
But the team did get a glimmer of good news on Christmas day. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, who earlier in the week was named to his first career Pro Bowl, came off the reserve list and is in line to play against the Patriots. Dawkins had his second bout with COVID-19 after suffering an infection over the summer that left him hospitalized.
