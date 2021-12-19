Bills Lose Starting Guard Hours Ahead of Critical Week 15 Game

The Buffalo Bills were already shorthanded at offensive line and suffered another major setback just hours before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced that starting guard Jon Feliciano was headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and practice squad lineman Jacob Copra was moving to the active roster in a corresponding move. Feliciano had been working his way back from a calf injury that sent him to injured reserve, being activated ahead of the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but playing limited snaps.

Feliciano Joins Teammate on Reserve List

Feliciano is now the second starting offensive lineman to head to the reserve list in a matter of days. Left tackle Dion Dawkins also tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, the second time in a matter of months that he has been infected. Dawkins also tested positive during the summer, after he had received his first vaccine shot but before he was fully vaccinated. He was hit hard by the infection, ultimately spending days in the hospital and saying it was one of the most difficult ordeals of his life.

We’ve placed OL Jon Feliciano on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OL Jacob Capra was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game. #CARvsBUF pic.twitter.com/QdweXC1ylh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 19, 2021

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team was preparing to move things around to account for Dawkins’ absence.

“We’ll see where his situation ends up,” McDermott said, via Syracuse.com. “And also where, if he’s not in there, what we will do in terms of juggling the offensive line and moving people around if need be.”

The Bills offensive line has already dealt with time lost to infections this year, with rookie tackle Spencer Brown missing games after testing positive.

COVID-19 Outbreaks Continue

The Bills are not the only team being stung by COVID-19 in recent weeks. For the first time this season, the team moved back games due to outbreaks, pushing the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns game back to Monday and contests between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the league said in a statement, via The Associated Press. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

The league had previously indicated that games may not be moved this season, and teams instead could face the possibility of forfeits. The moved games could have an effect on the Bills, with the Browns also competing for a playoff spot with them.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Eagles, #Raiders and #Seahawks weren’t happy their games got moved and now they face short weeks next week. They asked the NFL to move their those games to accommodate and were told no. pic.twitter.com/TRiOmFF655 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

As Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com noted, the Bills may now be concerned that their own team’s outbreak has yet to come to an end.