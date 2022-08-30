Popular Bills QB Likely Returning After Cutdown Day Release: Insider

Matt Barkley likely won’t be gone from the Buffalo Bills for long after being released on cutdown day.

The veteran quarterback was among the group of players let go on August 30 when the Bills trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. But the Bills are expected to carve out a role for Barkley, a well-liked player who has served as a mentor to quarterback Josh Allen since his rookie season in 2018.

Barkley Taking on Mentorship Rule

Though Barkley was among the 17 players released by the Bills on Tuesday, there are already signs that he will return to the team. WKBW’s Matt Bove noted that Barkley was still with the team at practice on cutdown day, and is expected to come back on the practice squad.

Other insiders believe that Barkley was always destined for the practice squad. After veteran backup Mitch Trubisky left in free agency and is projected to be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills signed Case Keenum. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted earlier this month that Keenum would end up as Allen’s backup while Barkley would join the practice squad.

“Allen is the clear-cut starter, and Keenum is his clear-as-day backup,” he wrote on August 27. “Barkley, who loves Buffalo, will likely agree to return to the practice squad immediately without going through waivers. So I expect that’s how the room plays out next week.”

A return to Buffalo’s practice squad would likely give some career stability for Barkley, who split the 2021 season as a member of three different practice squads, the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Barkley Watching Allen Grow

Barkley returned this offseason for his second stint with the Bills after joining mid-season in 2018 amid a spate of injuries. The veteran led the Bills to a win over the New York Jets that season in a spot start, but took on a larger and more important role as a mentor to the rookie Allen.

After returning to the Bills after a season away, Barkley spoke about the growth he’s seen in Allen as a leader in the locker room.

“I’ve seen Josh since his rookie year now, and he’s grown in a lot of ways,” Barkley said, via the Buffalo News. “I think most people notice his leadership and his poise in those big-game situations. But I think he’s grown a lot in terms of being smart with the ball, and in the passing game, protecting it. He’s gotten a lot more accurate, in my opinion, from when he first got into the league. He’s started to become more vocal, which is good to see, because guys look up to him, and he’s a leader. So he’s using that platform to steer guys in the right direction.”

Barkley said he believes the current Bills team has what it takes to finally win it all, and sees himself playing an important role in getting there.

“We have high goals,” Barkley said. “I think we’ve come close almost every year now, and even last year when I wasn’t with them. But the Super Bowl is the goal. And I think we’ve got the pieces in place, but every week is a new week, and you have to stay focused and persevere through those challenges of some injuries during the year, and the ups and downs of the schedule. So I think having older guys in the room, at least with Josh, and then kind of bringing back that leadership will hopefully help us go far into February next year.”

