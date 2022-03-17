Isaiah McKenzie Makes Pitch for 7-Time Pro Bowl Receiver to Join Bills

The Buffalo Bills got more than a multi-talented receiver and return specialist when they re-signed Isaiah McKenzie — they apparently also got a star recruiter.

McKenzie went to work this week trying to attract a seven-time Pro Bowler who had been released just hours earlier. After a season that ended in heartbreak with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the divisional round, the Bills have been beefing up the roster with a huge addition on defense, and McKenzie is working on another one on the offensive side.

McKenzie Makes His Pitch

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported that the Tennessee Titans plan to cut wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans had made a considerable investment to land him last season, sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. But Jones failed to give the expected boost to Tennessee’s passing attack, appearing in just 10 games due to injuries and turning in 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown — all career lows.

But McKenzie apparently didn’t look too much into the down year for Jones, offering a recruiting pitch on social media. The Bills receiver took to Twitter to offer a message to Jones, suggesting that he could skip the team’s cold-weather practices and only show up on Sundays.

If the Bills do make a run at Jones, they could have some competition as he is expected to garner interest from other teams.

Bills Fill Holes on Offense, Create New Ones

The Bills have already done some work improving the team through free agency. The biggest splash came on the defensive side, with the team signing All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract.

There were other upgrades on offense, including a one-year deal for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. Bills tight end Dawson Knox had a breakout season in 2021, racking up a career-high 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, but the team didn’t have much production behind Knox.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier in the offseason that the team would be looking at any and every avenue to improve the roster.

“I’m always gonna put resources in the front. It’s just how I believe it should be built,” Beane said, via ESPN. “And don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft, at any point.”

The Bills have also gotten rid of some of their key offensive players from last season, releasing linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams and on Wednesday cutting wide receiver Cole Beasley. He had asked the team for a trade prior to the start of free agency, but the Bills were unable to find a trade partner and ultimately released him. As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg noted, the move will save the Bills close to $6.1 million in cap space this season, which could make room for more moves.

One of those moves will likely include the addition of at least one more wide receiver. In addition to releasing Beasley, the Bills also lost veteran Emmanuel Sanders, who left in free agency and had hinted last season that he was considering retiring.

