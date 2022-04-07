If there’s anyone as excited as Stefon Diggs is with his new contract, it’s his slightly more cash-strapped teammate.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver signed a new four-year extension with the team worth a reported $104 million. The deal ends the uncertainty of Diggs’ future with the Bills, and led to some relief for fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Diggs’ New Deal

As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported, the team gave Diggs an extension that will run through the 2027 season and gives him $70 million in guaranteed money. Diggs had only two years left on his existing contract, but the new extension means he will likely retire with Buffalo.

After social media posts from Diggs that some fans interpretted as discontented in the weeks leading up to the new deal, the Bills receiver took a much different tone in announcing the deal on Wednesday.