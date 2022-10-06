Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Shares Unusual Praise for Bills Star Von Miller

Mike Tomlin believes that Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is not of this world.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had plenty of praise for Miller ahead of their matchup this week, calling his talent otherworldly. Miller and the Bills defense will be facing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in his first career start, with the Bills coming into the game as big favorites.

Tomlin Shares Praise for Miller

Tomlin shared some praise for the 33-year-old edge rusher this week, calling him an “alien.”

“Some of us are aliens visiting from another planet,” Tomlin said of the Bills linebacker, via SI.com’s Bills Central.

Miller has made a big impact for the Bills through the first four games of the season, racking up seven total tackles including three sacks and two passes defended. He has helped the Bills put together one of the league’s best defenses, and in the coming week will have the chance against the first-round Pickett making his first NFL start.

The Bills were 14-point favorites in the game, and this week Pickett told reporters that his team wasn’t buying into the idea that they’re underdogs.

“You guys and everyone else think we’re underdogs, but we don’t. We’re going to go in there with some confidence,” Pickett said.

Miller didn’t agree with the sentiment. In a live Twitch stream, Miller called out the Steelers quarterback for digging too deep into the game’s betting odds.

“Who thinks you’re underdogs, bud? Stop it, Kenny,” Miller said. “Don’t try to get crazy on us, man. Just come in and play the game. Why is he looking at the spread? Nobody looks at the spread of the game.”

Bills Defense Getting Healthier

The Bills suffered a spat of injuries over the course of the last three games, leaving the defense without several key players. All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is out for the season after suffering a neck injury, and cornerback Dane Jackson is also working his way back from a neck injury. Christian Benford, the sixth-round rookie cornerback who played his way into the starting lineup early in the season, is also lost for several weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken hand.

There could be some help on the way. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is eligible to return to practice after spending four weeks on the physically unable to perform list, though Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not given many details about when he might play again.