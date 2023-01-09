Ex-Bills QB Reveals Regret After Leaving Buffalo

Mitch Trubisky came to the Buffalo Bills in 2021 with a one-year plan in mind — to spend a season behind Josh Allen and then return to free agency to try for another starting job.

Though the plan worked, Trubisky says he now regrets his quick decision after leaving Buffalo.

Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the starting job during training camp, but was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett midway through the team’s Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. Though Trubisky had more chances as the season went on, it became clear that Pickett would be the quarterback of the future, and Trubisky opened up this week about how he should have handled his free-agency decision differently.

Mitch Trubisky: ‘Everything Happened Kind of Quick’

Speaking to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor after Pittsburgh’s season came to an end with a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Trubisky said he may have been too quick to pick a team on the first day of free agency.

“Everything happened kind of quick,” Trubisky said. “I didn’t really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would’ve taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency. Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing’s guaranteed.”

The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick who saw limited work in the 2021 season behind John Allen in Buffalo. He was seen as the clear-cut starting going into the season, but pulled after the Steelers stumbled to a 1-3 start.

Trubisky Disagreed With Steelers’ Decision to Bench Him

Trubisky said he didn’t agree with Tomlin’s decision to bench him early in the season, telling Pryor that he didn’t understand the decision.

“It was quick,” Trubisky said. “It was pretty much out of my hands. I couldn’t even ask why or what happened. He made the decision, and we went with it.”

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time that Trubisky was benched following a locker room confrontation with teammate Diontae Johnson at halftime of the October 2 loss to the Jets. Johnson reportedly grew upset that he wasn’t being targeted enough, and the two had a heated exchange before Tomlin decided that Pickett would play the remainder of the game.

Trubisky said he believed he should have been given more of a chance, but realized that the Steelers were ready to see what they had in the rookie Pickett.

“I thought I should have had a little bit longer leash. … And then once you go to someone you draft in the first round, it’s probably not going to come back around to you right away.”

Trubisky remains under contract with the Steelers, but his future is not clear. He ended up throwing for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions this season, while Pickett threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Both quarterbacks saw playing time down the stretch as the Steelers won seven of their last nine games but still fell short of the playoffs.