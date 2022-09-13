Former Bills Coach Roasted for Bizarre Play Calling in MNF Loss

A weekend that started with a bang for Buffalo Bills coaching alumni ended with a thud.

The opening weekend of the NFL season saw two former Bills offensive coordinators make their debut as NFL head coaches — Brian Daboll with the New York Giants and Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. While Daboll won his debut in thrilling fashion, Hackett is coming under fire for his play calling in a Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hackett Roasted in Loss

The Broncos came into Monday Night Football as favorites over the Seahawks after some major offseason upgrades. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos were expected to hold their own in a tough AFC West division and even seen by some as a darkhorse Super Bowl candidate.

Instead, the Broncos are reeling after a 17-16 loss where Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal attempt with seconds remaining after some questionable play calling. The Broncos reached the Seattle 46-yard line with 1:11 remaining, but facing a fourth-and-5 Hackett opted to attempt a field goal with Brandon McManus rather than keeping the ball in Wilson’s hands. The kick sailed wide, and Hackett faced some immediate criticism.

“I was surprised by it,” ESPN color analyst Troy Aikman said after the game, via the New York Post. “We [Joe Buck and I] were surprised by it. We were caught off guard by the time out. Like everybody, we couldn’t quite understand why they were letting so much time come off the clock. They went with McManus and that was the decision Hackett made. He trusted McManus’ leg more than he trusted Russell Wilson to be able to convert there on fourth down. That will be heavily dissected as we move through the week and it won’t sit well with Russell Wilson.”

Many Bills fans joined in criticizing Hackett, who had a somewhat forgettable tenure as the team’s offensive coordinator. Hackett joined Doug Marrone’s coaching staff in 2013, and the Bills ranked 19th and 26th in total yards during his two seasons there.

“Nathaniel Hackett with terrible clock management and follows it up burning his timeouts hoping the Seahawks will fumble on their kneel downs,” tweeted Bills beat writer Ryan Talbot. “Maybe he ends up being a good HC, but an awful way to end his debut.”

Some Bills fans noted that Marrone had a reputation for poor clock management and decision-making during his time with Buffalo.

Nathaniel Hackett is truly a Doug Marrone disciple. #ugly — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) September 13, 2022

Daboll Does Bills Proud

While Hackett faces intense criticism for his timid play calling at the end of the game, fellow Bills alum Daboll is earning praise for his bold decision-making. Facing a 7-point deficit late in the game against the Tennessee Titans, Daboll opted to go for a 2-point conversion when the Giants scored with just over a minute remaining. The Giants converted on a shovel pass to Saquon Barkley and went on to win the game 21-20.

After the game, Giants players were full of praise for the coach who last season was dialing up the offense for Josh Allen and the Bills.

“When we scored, I was on the field and I saw him put up the ‘two’ sign and we kind of made eye contact,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F— yeah.’

Brian Daboll: Leader of men. pic.twitter.com/W4e0qJFpNy — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 11, 2022

“We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he’s going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that.”