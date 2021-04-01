The new name of the Buffalo Bills‘ stadium has some fans recalling a line from a cult-classic movie — and the actor from that famous scene seems to agree.

This week, the team announced that they would be renaming the Orchard Park stadium one season after New Era had pulled out of its naming rights deal. The stadium would now be taking the name of a local health insurance provider, one that took on its own new company moniker after a recent merger.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Bills Announce Stadium Naming Rights

This week, the team announced that the naming rights for the stadium were acquired by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, a company that had recently undergone a merger between the Buffalo-based HealthNow New York and the Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc. As Pro Football Talk reported, the deal ensures that for at least the next 10 years, the field where the Bills play will be known as Highmark Stadium.

It could also mean at least 10 years of jokes about the new name. Almost immediately, Bills fans drew comparisons to a line from the cult-classic movie ‘The Room’ in which a character in the midst of an emotional breakdown stops to greet a friend named Mark. The line “Oh, hi Mark” has become a favorite for fans of the movie, and many drew comparisons between the line and the new Highmark Field.

Greg Sestero, the actor who plays Mark in ‘The Room,” even joined in this week, taking to Facebook to share the team’s announcement of the new name.

New Name Brings Other Reactions

There was plenty of trepidation from other Bills fans regarding the new stadium name. Some expressed weariness about the third different name in three seasons — including last year, when it went by the simple Bills Stadium after New Era ended its partnership with the team. Many believe that fans will still refer to it as The Ralph, the nickname that came from its time as Ralph Wilson Stadium.

“Highmark Stadium… Not sure the marks will be high from #BillsMafia,” tweeted Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino. “I wouldn’t be too worked up over it though. You can call it whatever you want. Most people I know have called it ‘The Ralph’ for years.”

Naming Competition Was Fierce

According to the Buffalo News, there was some high competition for the naming rights. Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said there were a number of regional and national companies interested in buying the rights to name the stadium where the AFC East champions make their home.