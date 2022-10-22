Insider Shares Surprise on Bills’ Interest in OBJ: ‘Not Seeing It’

The Buffalo Bills are seen as a frontrunner to land Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from a torn ACL.

One longtime insider doesn’t believe the hype.

Attention has been building around the impending decision from Beckham, who is in the final stages of rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in last year’s Super Bowl. There have been several teams named as potential suitors for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, with many expecting the Bills to be at the front of the pack.

But WGRZ’s Vic Carucci, who has covered the NFL for four decades, doesn’t see the Bills making a splash with Beckham.

Bills Could Hold Back

In a mailbag published on October 21, Carucci fielded a question from a fan who asked if the Bills were really prepared to make a splash by signing Beckham. Carucci was doubtful, noting that the Bills already have a lot of capable receivers for quarterback Josh Allen to spread the ball around to and some question marks surrounding Beckham.

“I’m not seeing it,” Carucci wrote.

“The Bills’ passing game is the strongest in the NFL. They have arguably the best one-two receiver combination in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They are simply not in need of help in this area.”

ICYMI No pressing needs as NFL trade deadline approaches. My Take2 #Bills Mailbag at https://t.co/CADJbjAlvI. https://t.co/EzD7TAS7oK — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) October 22, 2022

Carucci went on to question whether Beckham would be the immediate impact signing that some believe him to be, noting that it could take until December for him to be cleared to return and uncertain whether he will be at full strength.