Bills Moving Up in OBJ Sweepstakes After Cowboys Trade: Insider

The Buffalo Bills may have just gotten a leg up in the race to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bills have been named as one of the most likely landing spots for the Pro Bowl receiver, who is returning after missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL. The Dallas Cowboys have also been an active and vocal recruiter as well, but ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that another trade has likely brought the Cowboys out of the running for Beckham.

Dallas Cowboys Land Another Receiver

As Archer reported, the Cowboys acquired Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade on March 19, sending a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024. The move gives the Cowboys a strong complement to receiver CeeDee Lamb, but also likely precludes them from pursuing Beckham any further, Archer noted.

Texans trading WR Brandin Cooks to Cowboys for 2023 5th round pick + 2024 6th round pick. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/9Bbyq3E6cR — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2023

“Hard to do Cooks and OBJ,” a league source told the ESPN reporter.

SI.com’s Mike Fisher believes the Bills may now have an advantage with the Cowboys apparently out of the picture. The Cowboys had very publicly pursued Beckham, with owner Jerry Jones leading the way. Jones made a number of statements about the team’s desire to land the free-agent wide receiver, and earlier this month spoke about meeting with Beckham’s mother.

“I did have a very impressive conversation with the most important one in this whole proposition, that’s his mother,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was really easy for me to see where Odell [Beckham] got a lot of his pluses. She was very impressive. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has.”

Bills Still in the Race to Land OBJ

While the Cowboys may be out on Beckham, the Bills have kept close contact with the former Los Angeles Rams receiver. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on March 18 that the Bills have shown genuine interest in Beckham and would sign him if the price is right.

#Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says. There’s been real interest in the past – inc dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor. @theScore pic.twitter.com/1pA0X1ZDRI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2023

“Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says,” Schultz tweeted. “There’s been real interest in the past – inc dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor.”

Beckham’s price could be a major sticking point, however. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that he is seeking a massive contract, one that could price the cap-strapped Bills out of the market.

“At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.”

Beckham responded to the reports on Sunday, saying he’s not looking for a contract that high but making it clear that he’s not going to take what he sees as a lowball offer.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” he tweeted.

Many insiders expect the Bills to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, especially after Gabe Davis struggled to establish himself as the No. 2 behind Stefon Diggs. The Bills also released receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and have not moved on re-signing veteran Cole Beasley.