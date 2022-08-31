Former Bills TE Expected to Join AFC Rival After Surprise Release

After his surprise release on Tuesday, tight end O.J. Howard appears to be moving on to a rival of the Buffalo Bills.

Howard joined the Bills this offseason as one of the team’s most high-profile free agency acquisitions but failed to make the team’s final 53-man roster after an uneven training camp and preseason. Howard isn’t expected to stay on the open market long, with reports that he is joining a team that could be a top AFC rival to the Bills and potentially the chief roadblock to Buffalo making the Super Bowl.

Howard Signing Soon

After Howard was named as part of Buffalo’s final cuts on August 30, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that he was visiting the Cincinnati Bengals and expected to sign in short order.

“That was fast: The #Bengals are hosting FA TE OJ Howard on a visit today and assuming all goes well with the physical, he’s expected to sign, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “The former first-rounder was a surprising cut yesterday and this should come together today.”

As Kevin Patra of the NFL Network noted, Howard has the chance to fill an important need for the team that reached the Super Bowl last season.