Bills QB Josh Allen Arrives to Dolphins Game in Epic Halloween Costume

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, most NFL players will have to skip some annual traditions like handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or watching a scary movie with their significant other. One tradition that some athletes are still partaking in, essentially on the job, is dressing up in a spooky, or in Josh Allen’s case, hilarious, costume.

Hours before kickoff to the Buffalo Bills week eight contest against the Miami Dolphins, the quarterback was filmed strolling into Highmark Stadium dressed for a day on the links. Upon closer review, and judging by the Bills’ official Twitter account, Allen was going for the famous left-handed golfer in the United States, Phil Mickelson.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

This wasn’t Allen’s first costume that he’s broken out this fall, as the Pro Bowl signal-caller also attended a team party during the Bills bye week and went as Captain Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. While there’s been no word of whether actor Johnny Depp caught wind of Allen’s get-up from last week, Mickelson certainly saw the quarterback’s costume on Sunday and promptly responded with his approval.

Mickelson: ‘I Find This New Version of Josh Allen so Seductive…’

Within 30 minutes of the post from the Bills’ Twitter account, “Lefty” jumped on social media to give his hilarious feedback.

I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is 🤔

GoBills 😂😂 https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021

With the Bills set to kick off against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, as long as the game doesn’t go into overtime, there’s a chance that the 25-year-old could get home in time to give out some candy. If that’s the case, it’ll be interesting to see if Allen jumps back into his Jack Sparrow attire, goes with Mickelson again, or perhaps breaks out a third costume.

Given just how passionate “Bills Mafia” is, it wouldn’t be a shock for Allen to come across some pretty impressive doppelgangers this evening.

Mickelson Reportedly Has a Connection With a Former Bills Lineman

Over his impressive PGA Tour career that’s included six major championships, there have been no clear indications as to which NFL team that Mickelson roots for, if any. “Lefty” was born in San Diego, California, but was raised both there and in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 51-year-old also attended Arizona State University, so one would think that he’d be a fan of a west coast team, but it’s been seen in recent years that Mickelson has become friends with former New England Patriots legend and now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Aside from the newer connection to Allen now, Mickelson does have ties to another former Bills player.

According to The Spun, Mickelson is friends with former Buffalo right guard Conrad Dobler. The now-71-year-old spent the final two seasons of his 10-year NFL career with the Bills in 1980 and 1981.

Ironically, like Allen, Dobler played college football at the University of Wyoming.

Follow @vbarbosa1127 and @MissBicks on Twitter for all the latest Buffalo Bills breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Bills’ Seldom-Used DT Named as NFL Trade Deadline ‘Candidate’