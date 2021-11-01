Bills QB Josh Allen to Appear on Special Monday Night Football Broadcast

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are only one day recovered from their week eight week victory against the Miami Dolphins, but the Pro Bowl quarterback will be very much involved in tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

Allen of course won’t be on the field competing against Patrick Mahomes or Daniel Jones, but instead, the 25-year-old will be interviewed by arguably the most famous pair of quarterback brothers in NFL history in Peyton and Eli Manning during the third quarter of action. Allen is set to be the next big-time name to join the Manning brothers on ESPN2’s recurring “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” broadcast, a new and alternate way to view some of the Monday Night Football matchups.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

It was announced in July that the Mannings would be headlining the ESPN2 broadcasts for 10 games during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons from a remote location. During each “Manningcast” broadcast – produced in conjunction with Omaha Productions – various celebrities, current and former athletes join the brothers at different points of the game.

Last Week, Allen Sounded Unsure About His Candidacy for Manningcast

When asked last week about the possibility of appearing on a “Manningcast”, Allen said he would “definitely” do it if he were asked. He wasn’t sure if he was the right type of person for the broadcast though.

Josh Allen was asked last week if he'd go on the Manningcast. "Let's just say I wouldn't give them any soundbites or clips." The #Bills QB is slotted to join Peyton and Eli tonight as their 3rd quarter guest. pic.twitter.com/3SbhXPsB3v — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 1, 2021

Given the brilliant start to his NFL career, it isn’t a shock that Allen was asked about appearing. What also gave him an edge was surely his relationship with the Mannings that goes back to 2017.

Then in his final year at the University of Wyoming, Allen attended the Manning Passing Academy.

Who Else Has Appeared On ‘Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli’?

Allen will be far from the first big name to join Peyton and Eli for a Monday Night Football interview. Just last week, there was a “star-studded” group joining the former signal-callers for the broadcast of the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks contest.

Former Bills (as well as Seahawks and then-Oakland Raiders) running back Marshawn Lynch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird and recently-retired Saints icon Drew Brees each took a quarter during the contest between New Orleans and Seattle. While Allen will have the entire third quarter to himself on Monday, the other three figures joining the Mannings throughout the night are comedian, actor and television host Jon Stewart, retired Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan and retired Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

The Manningcast for Week 8 is set! 🍿 Jon Stewart

Michael Strahan

Josh Allen

Michael Irvin See you on ESPN2 🚨 @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/DtnuZI4BgQ — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2021

Monday Night Football is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Follow @vbarbosa1127 and @MissBicks on Twitter for all the latest Buffalo Bills breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Bills QB Josh Allen Arrives at Stadium in Epic Halloween Costume [LOOK]