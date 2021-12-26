Bills QB Josh Allen Waves Bye to Patriots Fans After TD Pass [VIDEO]

While there were numerous nail-biting moments during the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26, there were also numerous seemingly magical moments, impressive on-the-fly decisions from quarterback Josh Allen that helped seal their 33-21 victory.

With just 2:33 left in the fourth quarter, Allen threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a shuffle toss to tight end Dawson Knox, after which he sent a not-so-subtle “bye-bye” wave to the Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.

Josh Allen with the little shuffle pass to a wide open Dawson Knox for the TD. #Bills take the 33-21 lead capped off with a little JA wave. pic.twitter.com/SDIRLHGnjv — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 26, 2021

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino tweeted afterward, “Josh Allen with a nifty TD flip to Dawson Knox. Ballgame. As he walks off the field, Allen finds a few Pats fans in the front row to wave goodbye.”

Allen earned the right to wave goodbye to the people who booed him upon entering the stadium in Foxborough on Sunday. In addition to three touchdowns, the dual-threat quarterback completed 30 of 47 passes and rushed 23 times for 64 yards.

While the pressure of the Bills postseason was hanging on Allen’s shoulders, he proved exactly why he became Buffalo’s $258 million man. Sunday’s win was a huge statement game that puts Buffalo in line to win the AFC East for the second straight year.

Allen’s ‘Taunting’ Wave Goodbye Against the Miami Dolphins Caused a Stir Earlier this Season

Josh Allen mixing it up with Christian Wilkins after the failed 2-point conversation. Gotta love the long wave goodbye 👋 👋 #Bills pic.twitter.com/MPEyDEfrcs — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 31, 2021

This isn’t the first time Allen has playfully waved goodbye from the field this season. While playing against the Miami Dolphins on October 31, late in the fourth quarter, Allen ran the ball into the endzone himself, his third score of the day. However, instead of going for the extra point afterward, the Bills tried and failed for a two-point conversion.

Miami’s defense pounded Allen to the ground with just over a minute left to play in the fourth quarter, which led to a scuffle between the Bills star quarterback and Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins.

Teammates for both players fought to keep them apart, and while Allen walked backward away from Wilkins, he started waving goodbye to the Dolphins’ defenseman.

Some extra pushing and shoving by Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins post failed two-point conversion attempt. Allen waves goodbye to Wilkins in what will be a GIF in no time. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 31, 2021

#Bills QB Josh Allen’s 7-yard touchdown run puts the #Dolphins away for good. Not sure why a two-point conversion was needed other than to have Allen wave goodbye to Christian Wilkins after a quick tussle. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 31, 2021

Allen was clearly feeling himself after helping the Bills win their seventh consecutive game against their AFC East rival.

Receivers Isaiah McKenzie & Stefon Diggs Stepped Up Big Time

With a beat-up line, and two key WRs out, Josh Allen's played like an absolute superstar in Foxboro today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2021

Like many, many other teams in the NFL, the Bills were short-handed heading Week 16. Among their ever-growing list of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, two starting receivers, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

Isaiah McKenzie on his big performance vs the Patriots: With Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley out I had to step up. I just wanted to make plays and help my team win. Called his experience on the bench in recent weeks a learning experience. #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/Qd0DuxTyTF — Alex Brasky (@AlexBraskyBDN) December 26, 2021

In their absence, receiver Isaiah McKenzie stepped up big time with a career-high 11 receptions, 125 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who caught a 12-yard pass to score in the first half, became the first receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2015 to record nine touchdowns, per Bills Wire.

The Bills (9-6) will look to keep the winning momentum going in Week 17. Next up, they take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at home in Orchard Park on January 2, 2022.

