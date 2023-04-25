Ex-Bills QB Re-Signs With Eagles After Changing Positions

Tyree Jackson’s NFL career started with a competition for a backup quarterback role with the Buffalo Bills, and now it continues as he competes for another position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former University of Buffalo quarterback, who joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, later changed to tight end when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 14 games over the course of two seasons. The Eagles announced on April 24 that Jackson signed his exclusive-rights tender to return to the team, though insiders believe he could face a battle to keep a roster spot next season.

Tyree Jackson Returns to Eagles

As Glen Erby of USA Today’s Eagles Wire reported, Jackson returns to the Eagles after a rare position change. Jackson played a bigger role in the team’s offense in 2021, playing 171 snaps that season and catching a touchdown pass, but saw his role shrink in 2022. Jackson played just 34 total offensive snaps, and Erby wrote that the upcoming training camp could be Jackson’s “final shot in the NFL.”

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia predicted that Jackson would not make the roster next season as he struggled to bring production and saw his role diminish.

TE Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive-rights tender and S Marquise Blair has been released. pic.twitter.com/gPROtM194e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023

“Former Buffalo quarterback is a fun story – longshot trying to make the team after a position switch – but after two years he doesn’t have much to show for his efforts, other than a touchdown catch from Gardner Minshew on the last day of the 2021 season and a bunch of injuries,” Frank wrote. “His offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 this year and this seems like an experiment that’s probably run its course.”

Jackson appeared in just five games last season, his season coming to an end on December 25 when the team placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury. Jackson was unable to return for the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

Next Step in Tyree Jackson’s NFL Journey

As the Eagles team website noted, Jackson has gone through an interesting journey in his professional football career. He joined the Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft and competed for the backup position behind Josh Allen, but was released at the team’s final cuts before the season started.

Jackson then joined the XFL, playing for the D.C. Defenders before the league folded amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He then signed with the Eagles in January 2021 and converted to tight end.

Tyree Jackson signs ERFA tender, Marquise Blair released. https://t.co/fUeZjg3CLo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2023

Jackson said at the time that he was excited to learn the new position, working closely with veterans like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.