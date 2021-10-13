Bills Running Back Appears to Shade Jon Gruden in Cryptic Tweet

A Buffalo Bills running back seems to have something to say about Jon Gruden’s controversial exit from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gruden abruptly announced on Monday that he was resigning as head coach after reports revealed that he sent a series of offensive emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language. A number of current and former players have spoken out against Gruden’s behavior, and it appears that one prominent member of the Bills is among those expressing their opinions.
Running Back Shares Cryptic Tweet
Late on Monday, just after news broke that Gruden would be resigning amid new allegations of inappropriate emails, Bills running back Zack Moss sounded off. The second-year back took to Twitter and appeared to echo others who expressed that Gruden got what he deserved and that his bad behavior could not stay under wraps forever.
“What’s done in the dark will always come to light,” Moss tweeted, while not referring to Gruden by name.
Others shared some very blunt thoughts on Gruden. Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with Gruden on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he never fully trusted the coach during their time working together.
“I didn’t know that Jon would say things like that and put them in an email. He’s just always been a fraud to me,” Johnson said on his ESPN radio show “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.” “From day one, he’s been a used car salesman. And people bought it because he inherited a championship team built by Tony Dungy and Rich McKay, and he came in there with a little bit of different energy than we had with Tony, and it kind of kicked us over the top to get our world championship — which I am grateful for. But at the same time I also saw through who he was through that journey of getting a championship.”
Gruden Apologizes
When the reports first emerged about Gruden’s inappropriate emails, the Raiders coach issued an apology and said that the emails he had written did not reflect his true feelings.
“All I can say is that I’m not a racist,” Gruden said after his team’s Oct. 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all. But… yes, they can… I’m not like that at all. I apologize but I don’t want to keep addressing it.”
Gruden would last only a little more than a day after the apology was issued. As NFL.com reported, he met with Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday to inform him that he would be stepping down, then released another statement apologizing again.
“I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in the statement, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
