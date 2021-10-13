Bills Running Back Appears to Shade Jon Gruden in Cryptic Tweet

A Buffalo Bills running back seems to have something to say about Jon Gruden’s controversial exit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden abruptly announced on Monday that he was resigning as head coach after reports revealed that he sent a series of offensive emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language. A number of current and former players have spoken out against Gruden’s behavior, and it appears that one prominent member of the Bills is among those expressing their opinions.

Running Back Shares Cryptic Tweet

Late on Monday, just after news broke that Gruden would be resigning amid new allegations of inappropriate emails, Bills running back Zack Moss sounded off. The second-year back took to Twitter and appeared to echo others who expressed that Gruden got what he deserved and that his bad behavior could not stay under wraps forever.

“What’s done in the dark will always come to light,” Moss tweeted, while not referring to Gruden by name.

Others shared some very blunt thoughts on Gruden. Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with Gruden on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he never fully trusted the coach during their time working together.

“I didn’t know that Jon would say things like that and put them in an email. He’s just always been a fraud to me,” Johnson said on his ESPN radio show “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.” “From day one, he’s been a used car salesman. And people bought it because he inherited a championship team built by Tony Dungy and Rich McKay, and he came in there with a little bit of different energy than we had with Tony, and it kind of kicked us over the top to get our world championship — which I am grateful for. But at the same time I also saw through who he was through that journey of getting a championship.”

My initial thoughts: Metaphorically speaking, Jon Gruden is a small tree in a large forest of passive-aggressive behavior toward Blacks in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/lKDkByrtfg — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 12, 2021

Gruden Apologizes

When the reports first emerged about Gruden’s inappropriate emails, the Raiders coach issued an apology and said that the emails he had written did not reflect his true feelings.