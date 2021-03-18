Bills Re-Sign Undrafted Cornerback to 1-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills had a plethora of cornerback depth in 2020 and after his most recent move, it looks like Bills general manager Brandon Beane is starting to build it back up.

Heading into this offseason the Bills were looking to find a cornerback to fill in the slot opposite of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White and they filled the spot with someone they already had inside their organization. After not tendering restricted free agent Levi Wallace, the Bills announced they were re-signing the former undrafted Alabama Tide cornerback to a one-year deal.

We’ve agreed to terms with CB Levi Wallace on a one-year deal! #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/m1wzKuzHwD pic.twitter.com/4a4cegWa90 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 17, 2021

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Wallace didn’t even want to go anywhere and he was told that Wallace didn’t even entertain any outside offers after he wasn’t tendered by the Bills.

This Levi Wallace situation was a bit under the radar. He has 35 starts in three years. The #Bills didn't tender him. Teams love corners. Exposing him to the market was dangerous. But Wallace wanted to return to Buffalo. Didn't even entertain outside offers, I'm told. https://t.co/HC56b4llhr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

This past season, Wallace played a big role in the secondary for the Bills as the on-and-off No. 2 starter with veteran Josh Norman. He started in 12 games this season, intercepted two passes, deflected eight passes, and tallied a total of 48 tackles during the regular season. But, he won’t just be given the starting role this year either.

Wallace Will Compete With Dane Jackson for the No. 2 Spot

This past season, Wallace and Norman played opposite of White but rookie Dane Jackson also filled into the role when the contact tracing and injuries held both Wallace and Norman out of multiple games.

The former Pitt Panther recorded the first interception of his career in the first start of his career in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Pitt alum Dane Jackson with his first NFL interception in his first career start with the Buffalo Bills.pic.twitter.com/RwsIDhNImV — Mike Wilson (@xmikewilson) October 25, 2020

Throughout this year, Jackson tallied 13 total tackles, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery in five total games while starting twice. If the Bills don’t make any more moves in the secondary this offseason, Jackson and Wallace will be competing for the No. 2 spot in training camp.

At the end of the season, Beane praised Jackson for his play this past season and said that he would have a really good chance at winning the starting spot next season, in just his second year in the league.

“He will have every opportunity next year to not only win a spot, but we’ll see who starts opposite Tre [White],” Beane said via Carly Mascitti from News 10 NBC.

Jackson spent most of his time on the practice squad this past season but throughout the year he proved that he belonged on the active roster. With White, Wallace, Norman, and veteran safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde ahead of him he didn’t see much time, but when he was given the opportunity he took advantage.

Bills Tender Offensive Lineman Ike Boettger

The Bills made another move on Wednesday when they tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Ike Boettger.

The @buffalobills have tendered restricted free agent G Ike Boettger. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 17, 2021

The $2.13 million tender means that the Bills retain Boettger’s rights but another team can still offer him a contract. If a team ends up offering Boettger a contract, the Bills have the right to match the contract but if they do they won’t receive any compensation for it.

Boettger started in seven of the 12 games he appeared in this season and played in 57% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps. He also recorded special teams snaps throughout this year.

