Bills Receive Good News With Latest NFL Coaching Hire

Brian Daboll

Getty Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talk before the two teams faced off last season.

Buffalo Bills fans have been dreading the day that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll leaves the organization. He along with third-year quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have taken the Bills offense into a new stratosphere this season and they’ve been lighting the league on fire.

That success has resulted in Daboll becoming one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the league as he’s been connected to the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. After Sunday night, two of those three NFL teams have now hired their new head coach.

The Jets hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Chargers announced the hiring of former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday.

Although the Eagles are still out there looking for their new head coach, Bills fans should be ecstatic about the most recent news. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Daboll was a favorite for the Chargers job opening on Saturday before Buffalo’s divisional-round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers opening would’ve been a perfect fit for an offensive-minded coach like Daboll. With plenty of weapons on the offensive side and a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert, Daboll could’ve fit in perfectly after what he’s done with the Buffalo offense in the past three years.

Plus, Daboll also played high school football with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at St. Francis High School in Buffalo. Schefter reported that Daboll was two grades behind Telesco and they both played in the secondary. In his report, Schefter also added that Daboll was a hard-hitting safety and Telesco played wide receiver and cornerback.

Although the Eagles have expressed interest in the past, ESPN NFL Reporter Dianna Russini reported late Sunday night that according to sources close to Daboll, he’ll be the big name for head coach openings next year.

Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier is Also Drawing Interest

Daboll isn’t the only Bills coordinator that is drawing interest for a head coaching position in the NFL. On Sunday, Schefter reported that Frazier was interviewing with the Texans for their head coaching position one day after holding one of the best rushing offenses in the league to just three points.

On Monday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans were also interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as well.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also reported on Monday that the NFL granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with head-coaching candidates who are still in the playoffs. But, the employer club had to consent.

Bieniemy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles were set to have interviews with the Eagles.

Bills Still Preparing for AFC Championship Matchup With Kansas City

The Bills coordinators still have important jobs to do this week as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship matchup. But, both coordinators have reiterated their dedication to their current teams and staying focused on the task at hand, which is beating the next opponent in front of them.

