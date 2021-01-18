Bills Receive Good News With Latest NFL Coaching Hire

Buffalo Bills fans have been dreading the day that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll leaves the organization. He along with third-year quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have taken the Bills offense into a new stratosphere this season and they’ve been lighting the league on fire.

That success has resulted in Daboll becoming one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the league as he’s been connected to the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. After Sunday night, two of those three NFL teams have now hired their new head coach.

The Jets hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Chargers announced the hiring of former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday.

welcome, coach! we’ve agreed to terms with Brandon Staley to become our next head coach » https://t.co/x4UtQEGazY pic.twitter.com/UFvI54GCQc — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 18, 2021

Although the Eagles are still out there looking for their new head coach, Bills fans should be ecstatic about the most recent news. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Daboll was a favorite for the Chargers job opening on Saturday before Buffalo’s divisional-round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Daboll went to St. Francis HS in Buffalo with Chargers GM Tom Telesco. They played on the same HS football team, with Daboll two grades behind Telesco. Daboll was a safety, Telesco a wide receiver and cornerback. Now they could be teammates again.https://t.co/14dAOhGpPJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2021

The Chargers opening would’ve been a perfect fit for an offensive-minded coach like Daboll. With plenty of weapons on the offensive side and a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert, Daboll could’ve fit in perfectly after what he’s done with the Buffalo offense in the past three years.

Plus, Daboll also played high school football with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at St. Francis High School in Buffalo. Schefter reported that Daboll was two grades behind Telesco and they both played in the secondary. In his report, Schefter also added that Daboll was a hard-hitting safety and Telesco played wide receiver and cornerback.

Although the Eagles have expressed interest in the past, ESPN NFL Reporter Dianna Russini reported late Sunday night that according to sources close to Daboll, he’ll be the big name for head coach openings next year.

Source close to Brian Daboll “He’ll be the big name for head coach next year” I sense from talking to agents and other candidates tonight —this was a “surprise pick” by the Chargers — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier is Also Drawing Interest

Daboll isn’t the only Bills coordinator that is drawing interest for a head coaching position in the NFL. On Sunday, Schefter reported that Frazier was interviewing with the Texans for their head coaching position one day after holding one of the best rushing offenses in the league to just three points.

Bills' DC Leslie Frazier is interviewing today for the Texans' HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

On Monday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans were also interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as well.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also reported on Monday that the NFL granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with head-coaching candidates who are still in the playoffs. But, the employer club had to consent.

Bieniemy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles were set to have interviews with the Eagles.

The NFL has granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with head-coaching candidates who are still in the playoffs, provided the employer club consents, per source. Notable for the likes of Eric Bieniemy and Todd Bowles, who interviews with the #Eagles today — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

Bills Still Preparing for AFC Championship Matchup With Kansas City

The Bills coordinators still have important jobs to do this week as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship matchup. But, both coordinators have reiterated their dedication to their current teams and staying focused on the task at hand, which is beating the next opponent in front of them.

"You have a tremendous challenge ahead of you. You better be focused." -Brian Daboll on staying focused with his name coming up in head coaching interviews#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 4, 2021

READ NEXT