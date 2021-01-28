Bills Receive More Good News With Texans Coaching Hire

For the majority of January, Buffalo Bills‘ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have been connected to NFL head coaching openings throughout the league. But after the most recent NFL hiring, it seems like both will be staying put in Buffalo for at least another season.

Wednesday night, NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport reported that the Houston Texans, which had the last NFL head coach opening, hired Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley to fill the vacancy.

To be clear: The #Texans have offered the job to #Ravens assistant head coach David Culley and he’ll accept it. Houston has a new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Before the Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were both prime candidates for the opening until the Texans decided to go in a different direction and hire Culley on Wednesday.

On an appearance on WGR 550 Thursday morning, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he’s happy to have Daboll and Frazier back but he’s surprised both of his coordinators are coming back next season.

“We’re excited to get Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier back,” Beane said via WGR 550. “Thought Daboll was in line to get the Chargers job, and I feel really bad for Frazier. I thought he deserved the Texans job. Not sure what they saw there.”

After spending the last four years as the defensive coordinator for the Bills, Frazier was looking for his second head coaching opportunity. He originally spent four years as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013. He compiled a head coaching record of 21-32 before being let go after a 5-10 record in 2013.

Frazier recorded his best season as a head coach in 2012 when he went 10-6 a year after going 3-13 in 2011. In 2014, Frazier joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive coordinator for two years before joining Bills head coach Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

Another Year of Continuity

The Buffalo Bills took a big step forward this season, but they did so while facing several different challenges while working through a season, and offseason, that was disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, imagine what the Bills can do with a full offseason and the team that they have in place.

Another year with McDermott at the helm and Daboll and Frazier back in their coordinator positions, the Bills will have another year of continuity to build on. After what they accomplished this season, that says a lot for what they could do moving forward into next season. They should have a full offseason to come together as a team and have an even better starting point next season.

Bills QB Coach Ken Dorsey Could Still Be On the Move

While both Frazier and Daboll are staying put, at least for another year, Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey could be on the move. He has been connected to multiple offensive coordinator positions throughout the league.

He was connected to both the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position openings and most recently the Sun Sentinel connected Dorsey to the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator opening as well. According to Sun Sentinel’s Safid Deen, the Dolphins are attracted to Dorsey due to his connection to Josh Allen’s improvements the last two seasons.

“Dorsey has channeled the intangibles that made him great as a player for the Miami Hurricanes and turned it into being the best coach he could be for his players with better talent than he possessed as a quarterback,” Deen said in his article.

Only time will tell whether or not the whole Bills staff will stay together, but if they have a sense of continuity heading into next season, they could pick up right where they left off.

