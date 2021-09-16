Bills Receiver Hits Injury Report After Big Game Against Steelers

Davis had a strong performance against the Steelers in more limited appearances. Though he had just five targets — tied for running back Devin Singletary for fourth on the team — Davis made two big catches. He hauled in a three-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Bills a 10-0 lead, and in the second half. Davis was the key to the team’s only touchdown drive, hauling in a 37-yard pass for the longest play for the Bills offense on the day.

After a strong rookie season in which he caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, Davis earned praise for starting out strong in his second year.

“I know there wasn’t a ton to feel good about in yesterday’s game, but I continue to be excited for what the #Bills have found in Gabriel Davis,” tweeted Bradley Gelber of USA Today’s Bills Wire. “Think he can really be a X factor for this offense now and sky is the limit in the future. Just keeps getting better.”

Bills Offense Struggled

While Davis may have been a bright point, Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was a forgettable game for the Bills offense. The offensive line struggled to contain Pittsburgh’s strong pass rush, committing a number of holding penalties while still allowing 19 pressures on Allen.

TJ Watt is UNREAL 😳 Chases down Josh Allen for the strip-sack. (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/mywGMUDoGj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said there could be changes to the offensive line for next week’s game against the Dolphins, but wouldn’t offer any specifics.

“We’ll see, we’re going through it,” McDermott during a video conference. “That’s true every week, though. We want to compete during the week, see where we’re at.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs agreed that the team needs to perform better. Diggs, who made nine catches for 69 yards against the Steelers, said the team needs to bounce back in the AFC East showdown against the Dolphins.

“We just got to execute at a higher level,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “We did some things well; we didn’t do some things well. When you watch the tape it’s never as bad as it seems and it’s never as good as it seems.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction