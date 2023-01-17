Bills Predicted to Target Ravens Vet to Replace Key Offensive Starter

The Buffalo Bills beefed up their offensive line last offseason, bringing in veteran guard Rodger Saffold to shore up their interior and give more protection to quarterback Josh Allen.

One analysis outlet believes the Bills may need to look for another upgrade this offseason.

In an early preview of the 2023 free-agency class, Pro Football Focus predicted that the Bills would move on from the 34-year-old Saffold at the conclusion of his one-year contract. Writer Brad Spielberger speculated that the Bills could look to fill the vacancy with another highly rated veteran from an AFC rival.

Bills Predicted to Target Baltimore Ravens Guard

In a story identifying one offensive free-agency target for every team, Spielberger predicted that the Bills would sign Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers. The fourth-round draft pick from 2019 has turned in some impressive numbers this season, Spielberger noted.

“Powers is coming off a career year in 2022, with his 86.5 pass-blocking grade the second-best mark among guards this season,” he noted. “Powers allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit during the regular season, playing in front of three different quarterbacks over the second half of the campaign.”

Spielberger added that Powers has struggled a bit in run blocking, but Buffalo’s offense relies heavily on the run so it wouldn’t be as much of an issue as it was for the Ravens this season.

#Bills do a good job picking this cover 0 blitz up. MIA brings 8. Bills have 7. They slide the line left. Rodger Saffold slows down 1 man on his way to another. Same for Mitch Morse. And a good pickup from Devin Singletary#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/KJz98pvi2K — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 17, 2023

The Bills have made it clear that protecting their $258 million quarterback is a top priority. At the conclusion of last season, general manager Brandon Beane said keeping Allen safe in the pocket was a major goal for the offseason.

“First thing, I’m going to try and protect him,” Beane said. “As I said earlier, I have to make sure the o-line is set and that we’re confident in them. But beyond that, always looking for the various pieces.”

Saffold may have fallen short in that goal. Though the former Tennessee Titans guard started all 16 regular-season games for the Bills, he saw a sharp drop in efficiency. According to PFF, Saffold graded out at a career-low 43.7 mark this season as the Bills struggled with interior pressure on quarterback Josh Allen.

Teams have also been able to generate pressure on Allen, including their Wild Card round opponent. The Miami Dolphins dialed up a number of blitzes to keep the Bills quarterback under pressure and record a franchise-record seven sacks while forcing him into three turnovers.

Bills Could Boost Offensive Line in NFL Draft

Others believe the Bills could look to the NFL Draft to boost their interior line. In a mock draft published in December, Jack Borowsky of Sports Illustrated predicted that the Bills would select North Dakota State interior lineman Cody Mauch with the No. 30 overall pick.

He noted that both of Buffalo’s starting guards are in their 30s, and Mauch could help shore up the position.

“The Bills need to improve their guard situation to keep Josh Allen upright,” SI writes. “Mauch is not only the best guard in the draft but also plays with the mentality necessary to succeed in Buffalo. Mauch is a finisher in the run game, but he is also an elite athlete. Mauch currently plays tackle for the Bison, so he could also be an emergency tackle.”