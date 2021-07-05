Bills Could Be Taking ‘Risky’ Approach With Josh Allen’s Extension: Insider

Both the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen seem to be in agreement on the idea of signing a long-term extension, and doing so as soon as possible. But the exact timeframe remains uncertain, and one report suggested that the Bills could be taking a “risky” approach if they wait too long to lock down Allen.

After taking a nearly unprecedented jump between his second and third seasons, Allen appears headed for a solid commitment from the franchise and a major payday. Allen finished second in MVP voting last season and led the team to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, notching a franchise-high 13 wins and dropping a number of team passing records. Negotiations for a new extension beyond his rookie deal are reportedly ongoing, but there have been no solid reports of when it could be signed or just what the terms may look like.

