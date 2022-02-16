Bills Rumors: Could Carson Wentz Become Josh Allen’s New Backup?

The Buffalo Bills will be in the market for a new backup quarterback this offseason, and one insider thinks that another former No. 2 overall pick could be a target.

The Bills invested heavily in quarterback depth last offseason, beating out other teams to land Mitch Trubisky by selling him on the promise of improving under the same coaching staff that helped Josh Allen blossom into one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Trubisky is now likely headed to free agency and the chance to compete for a starting job, and the Bills will be looking for a replacement.

Bills Could Target Former Top Pick

The Bills could have the chance to target another quarterback in a situation nearly identical to Trubisky last season — a former high first-round pick with talent but in need of a change of scenery. The player this year is Carson Wentz, who went to the Indianapolis Colts but struggled as the team ended the year on a two-game losing skid, including a season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that left them short of the playoffs. Wentz took much of the blame for the failure to make the playoffs, as he struggled down the stretch.

As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported, the Colts are ready to cut ties and plan to either trade or release Wentz.

Here’s @mortreport on ESPN saying the Colts are preparing to move on from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/Ymg9L4bcOm — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 13, 2022

“For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN on February 13. “Yes, the Colts did not give him support verbally after the season. Said that they weren’t guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak. … So, for Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

Jon Scott, the Bills beat reporter for Spectrum News, wrote that Wentz should be a top target for the Bills.

“When it comes to #Bills back-up QB, Wentz should be at top of wish list on a Trubisky-type deal,” Scott tweeted.

Trubisky Could Still Return

The Bills seem committed to their original plan for Trubisky, which was to allow him to develop for a season under the same coaching staff who helped Allen and then hope he can return to a starting job. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that he was willing to help Trubisky out in free agency, but stressed that he would still have a place behind Allen if he wanted to return.

“If anybody calls me about Mitch on another team, I’m going to give him a great recommendation,” Beane said. “And I’ve told him and his agent, if he doesn’t get what he wants, we’ve got a spot for him.”

Trubisky was solid in his limited appearances in relief of Allen last season, completing six of eight passes for 75 yards and adding a rushing touchdown.

Carson Wentz will 'probably' be cut or traded before March 19 when his $15 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed, per @mortreport pic.twitter.com/yDDA3iIS76 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 13, 2022

The Bills have also lost the other two quarterbacks from the 2021 season. The New York Giants poached former 2020 draft pick Jake Fromm from the Bills’ practice squad late in the season after an injury to Daniel Jones. The Giants also signed now-former Bills backup Davis Webb to a futures contract. Whether Wentz or another signal-caller becomes a target, the Bills will need to make some additions to the quarterback room behind Allen.

