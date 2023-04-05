Bills Rumors: Draft-Day Trade Proposal Sends Top RB Prospect to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have made some big investments in the last four years to improve their running game, using third-round draft picks to take Devin Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020 and then a second-round pick to snag James Cook last season.

Despite using some high draft capital, the Bills have failed to significantly improve their ground attack and take pressure off quarterback Josh Allen. They also have little left to show for the investments, as Moss was shipped away at last season’s trade deadline while Singletary left to join the Houston Texans in free agency.

One insider believes the Bills will up the ante later this month, trading up in the upcoming NFL Draft to take one of the best running backs of the class.

Bills Jump Up the Board to Take Texas Running Back

In his latest mock draft, NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein predicted that the Bills would make a move up the draft board, trading with the Minnesota Vikings into the No. 23 spot to take running back Bijan Robinson. Zierlein wrote that the Texas back could be the missing piece for the Bills’ offense.

“Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently,” Zierlein wrote.

Some analysts had previously predicted the Bills would take Robinson with their No. 27 pick, but it may now be a stretch to expect him still on the board at No. 23. As Matt Galatzan of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, Robinson has been earning strong reviews from scouts and could potentially be one of the top 15 picks off the board.

Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Bijan Robinson is not only the best RB prospect in this year’s Draft, but the “best overall” prospect of any position. Robinson has already visited with the Eagles, who hold the 10th overall pick on a Top-30 visit. Robinson has also… pic.twitter.com/sDSEn5kv1K — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 1, 2023

As Galatzan noted, Robinson earned some particularly high praise from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

“Oh my goodness. That kid is unbelievable,” Feldman said of Robinson. “Has great vision. Size. Power. He will block. I can’t say enough great things about him. He should’ve left three years ago. He’s so big and strong. He’s going to be an incredible NFL player.

“His stop-start is pretty special. It’s something you might see in a smaller back, but he’s got that mass and he can run through you. He is impressive. Really good receiver. He’s a bad matchup for a linebacker.”

Bills Making Changes at Running Back

Even if they don’t decide to invest another high pick in a running back, the Bills are already set to have a different look in the backfield next season. The departure of Singletary paves the way for Cook to become the primary ball carrier, and the addition of former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris gives Buffalo a power rushing element it lacked in the last few seasons.

The Bills could also have different plans for running back/return specialist Nyheim Hines, who came from the Indianapolis Colts in the Moss trade last season. The Bills signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty, who is expected to compete for kick return duties next season, especially after the Bills released Isaiah McKenzie. Harty’s addition could allow the Bills to give Hines a bigger role out of the backfield.