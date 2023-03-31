Bills Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Asking Price Could Be Changing

If the Buffalo Bills are still in the market for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., they might be able to get him at a more affordable price.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on March 11 that the wide receiver was seeking a $20 million annual contract, a number that Florio admitted was “hard to imagine.” Beckham also pushed back on the report, though didn’t specify exactly how much he was seeking in a contract.

An insider is now suggesting that Beckham’s target number could be lower than initially reported. In a mailbag column published on March 31, SI.com’s Albert Breer said the asking price is close to $5 million lower than the number Florio cited.

“[W]ord before his appearance at the Arizona Biltmore on Tuesday was that Odell Beckham Jr. was looking for something in the neighborhood of $15 million per year,” Breer reported. “That’s down from where he was previously, so I do think there’s room for negotiation here, and I do think showing up at the hotel where the owners’ meetings were taking place was a savvy move from a business standpoint.”

Bills Could Still Be High on OBJ’s List

Breer noted that Beckham is putting a lot of thought into his decision, which includes a lot more than just how much he’ll be paid.

“To me, this comes down to what Beckham wants, from money to geography to coaching to winning,” Breer wrote. “He’s not young anymore, but he doesn’t turn 31 until November. It’s not hard to see him having another nice run or two, like the one he was having with the Rams before tearing his ACL again in the Super Bowl. Which is why I think landing in the right spot is imperative and, you’d hope, high on his list of priorities.”

Lots of buzz in recent days on Odell Beckham Jr. As one scout told me this week; "I don't know if he has the juice to be a No. 1 WR anymore … But, he's better than most No. 2 cornerbacks in the #NFL, and that's a problem." pic.twitter.com/sbPWJ63S8w — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 30, 2023

That could give an advantage to the Bills, who remain among the Super Bowl favorites for the coming season. There have been some other positive signs for the Bills, including another potential suitor likely dropping out of the race. After the Dallas Cowboys acquired Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade on March 19, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that they were likely out of the running to sign Beckham.

Another AFC East Team Could Be in the Race

The Bills could have some competition for Beckham from within their division. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the New York Jets could be emerging as a frontrunner to sign the Super Bowl champion.

Jets ‘most likely’ landing spot for Odell Beckham despite multiple offers https://t.co/Irjw6mJqWg pic.twitter.com/Gih5HYUcA5 — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2023

The Jets have also been in discussions with the Green Bay Packers to trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a move that Breer said could happen sooner than many expect.

The Bills have already made some other additions to their wide receiving corps, signing speedy receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty and former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield. The Bills made room by releasing veteran receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who initially won the job for the starting slot position last season but struggled with inconsistent play. The Bills ultimately decided to entice Cole Beasley out of retirement late in the season to give quarterback Josh Allen a reliable target.