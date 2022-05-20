Bills Rumors: Team Could Target Former 1st Round WR to Help Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills‘ offense may look like a finished product on paper, but one team insider believes general manager Brandon Beane could still have one more move up his sleeve to help Josh Allen.

Beane has made moves to add more pass-catchers this offseason, signing former New York Jets slot receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end O.J. Howard and drafting Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir and multi-talented running back James Cook. But Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News suggested that Beane may target another free agent receiver — and that it may come at the expense of a Bills veteran who just landed a new contract with the team.

More Additions to Bills Offense

Answering a mailbag question from a Bills fan about what free agents could be targets for Buffalo, Skurski suggested that they could look at some of the veteran wide receivers still on the market. While Skurski noted that the top targets like Odell Beckham Jr. are likely too expensive for the cash-strapped team, he identified former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller as a more likely option.