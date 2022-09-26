Bills Coach Sean McDermott Puts Team on Notice After Dolphins Loss

After losing to the Miami Dolphins despite a huge disparity in offensive output, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is putting his team on notice.

McDermott was critical of Buffalo’s performance in the 21-19 loss on Sunday, a game in which the Bills dominated on offense but suffered a number of costly mistakes. Buffalo had several chances to win the game, but they slipped away in the sweltering Miami heat and allowed the 3-0 Dolphins to claim early supremacy in the AFC East.

McDermott Speaks Out on Bills Loss

The Bills dominated Sunday’s game in nearly all aspects outside of the scoreboard. As CBS Sports researcher Connor Groel noted, the Bills outgained the Dolphins 497-212, setting a franchise record for best total yards margin in a loss. The Bills ran 90 total plays, holding the ball for 40:40. The Dolphins ran 39 plays and possessed the ball for 19:20.

But the Bills had a number of miscues that left points on the board. A bobbled snap just before halftime prevented quarterback Josh Allen from spiking the ball, robbing the Bills of the chance for a field goal attempt. Linebacker Matt Milano dropped an interception when he would have had a clear land to the endzone. Kicker Tyler Bass had an uncharacteristic miss from 38 yards, and receiver Gabe Davis was unable to hold onto what would have been a touchdown catch.

The Bills outgained the Dolphins 497-212 (+285 total yards). That is their best total yards margin in a loss in franchise history. Of the last 6 times a team has won despite being outgained by 250+ yards, 4 of them have been done by the Dolphins. — Connor Groel (@ConnorGroel) September 25, 2022

After the game, McDermott offered some critical remarks, saying the Bills should have been able to win given those disparities.

“When you look at the difference in the game, I think we had almost 500 yards to their 212, roughly,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “You should win those games.”

Allen Takes Blame for Bills Loss

Allen also faced some criticism for his play in the loss, even though he set career records with 42 completions on 63 attempts, racking up 400 yards and two touchdowns.