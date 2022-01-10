Bills’ Former 1st Round Pick Cut by Jets, Buffalo Advised to Sign Him

The Buffalo Bills could get a second chance with their former first-round pick.

The New York Jets announced on Saturday that they had released veteran pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, who was selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, Lawson’s time in New York already appeared to be coming to an end as he had been a healthy scratch in two of the past two games and he was due to count $9 million against the 2022 salary cap. Some Bills insiders believe that Buffalo could look to sign him again and provide some depth and insurance for the upcoming playoffs.

Jets Part Ways With Lawson Ahead of Bills Game

Just a day before the Jets were going to take on the Bills in the season finale, the team announced that Lawson had been released. As NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk noted, the Jets had traded for Lawson after pass rusher Carl Lawson was lost to an Achilles tear in the preseason, but parted ways with him before the final week likely to avoid an injury that would keep him on the roster next season. Lawson had started seven games for the Jets this season, notching 23 tackles with one sack, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Though Lawson lost out on the chance to play against his former team, some Bills insiders believe he could be playing for them soon. Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino suggested that the Bills look to sign Lawson to the practice squad to provide a bit of insurance for the postseason.

“Lawson knows Buffalo’s defensive system,” Parrino wrote. “He played for Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier for three seasons and had a career-best 6.5 sacks back in 2019 before signing the big deal with Miami. In the two seasons since, Lawson has only managed to accumulate five total sacks.”

Bills Defense Dominates in Finale

Short of an injury or COVID-19 outbreak, it could be difficult for Lawson to find room in the Bills’ defensive line rotation. The Bills defense has ramped up its performance in recent weeks and dominated in the 27-10 win over the Jets on January 9. The Bills had nine sacks, hounding quarterback Zack Wilson at seemingly every turn while holding the Jets to a franchise-low 53 yards of total offense.

“We bounced back from losses and tough losses where everybody counted us out,” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who had two sacks. “Everybody said our defense couldn’t do this, couldn’t do that. The offense couldn’t do this and couldn’t do that. But nobody panicked and nobody read into it. Everybody just came into work every day and just worked.”

The Bills had a tenacious approach, often blitzing Wilson and daring the rookie quarterback to beat them with his arm. Though Wilson connected with Keelan Cole for a 40-yard touchdown on a defensive breakdown for the Bills defense, he did little else.

“We’ll defend a blade of grass,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said after the win. “Put the ball on the 1-yard line and we’re anxious and excited to go out there champing at the bit to go get out on the field.”

