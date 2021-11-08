Bills’ Sideline Called out by Jaguars DB: ‘It’s Like They Don’t Care’

The Buffalo Bills‘ week nine loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was arguably the biggest upset of the NFL season. Not only have the Bills spent much of the fall as one of, if not the favorite in the AFC, but the Jags entered action on Sunday at a pitiful 1-6.

Under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville proved that the old adage of “any given Sunday” is still very much true.

Whether Bills Mafia wants to blame the referees, the “ManningCast Curse” or a couple of key injuries, it doesn’t really matter what the reason is. The bottom line is that Buffalo lost. Head coach Sean McDermott and company can’t change the past, so they need to focus on the task ahead, as they still sit atop the AFC East standings at 5-3.

While one particular Jaguars linebacker – the other Josh Allen – had a huge impact on the result Sunday, Jacksonville defensive back Shaquill Griffin called out the Bills sideline and their perceived lack of energy as a key to the game.

Griffin on Game vs. Bills: ‘They Don’t Deserve This’

During his postgame presser, Griffin had strong words for the Bills and even responded with an enthusiastic “Uh, yeah!” when asked by a reporter if Buffalo may have underestimated Jacksonville.

“I feel like every team does [underestimate us],” Griffin said. “You’re talking about teams, you’re talking about people, I feel like a lot of people doubt us.”

Griffin went on to describe how he told his teammates during the 9-6 victory that he didn’t think the Bills sideline “had the same energy as us” and from what he was witnessing, it seemed like the opposing sideline “didn’t care”.

For his part, Griffin finished the afternoon two tackles and one forced fumble.

Bills Look to Recover in Week 10 vs. Jets

With their bye week already in the rearview mirror, the Bills now embark on a nine-game stretch over the final two months of the season. With a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New Orleans Saints slated for late November, Buffalo will have three games in an 11-day stretch beginning in week 10 against the New York Jets.

While the Bills are coming off easily their worst loss of the season, and the divisional showdown against New York will be their second straight road game, fans should feel good about the chances of a bounce back win.

As expected coming into the year, the Jets are near the bottom of the league’s standings at 2-6. Though both of their wins have come against winning teams – the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals – coach Robert Saleh’s squad doesn’t match up well against quarterback Josh Allen and company.

The Jets have allowed the second-most points in the NFL at 251 – in just eight games – and it would be stunning if the Bills offense put up back-to-back stinkers. Additionally, even though the Bills lost to the Jags, it wasn’t necessarily at the fault of their defense – they allowed just three field goals.

The Buffalo defense remains elite, and in week 10, they’ll face a team who doesn’t yet know who will be under center. Rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson has missed the last two games with a knee injury, while backup Mike White exited the team’s week nine loss to the Indianapolis Colts early with a forearm injury.

