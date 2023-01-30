Bills Could Target Cowboys Pass-Catcher to Add Weapon for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills had one of the league’s top passing attacks in the last season, though had trouble finding any production from the tight end group behind starter Dawson Knox.

One insider believes that could change this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox delved into Buffalo’s needs this offseason and potential moves, suggesting that the Bills could bolster the tight end position by trying to land a “top-tier” pass-catcher in free agency.

Bills Could Target Cowboys Tight End

Knox noted that the Bills may want to boost their tight-end depth this offseason, and could look to sign Dallas Cowboys‘ Dalton Schultz. The Cowboys used their franchise tag on the 26-year-old last year, sending him to free agency where he is expected to be one of the top tight ends on the market.

Schultz made 53 catches for 544 yards with five touchdowns last season, and could be a reliable target for Josh Allen should the Bills sign him.

The Bills got strong production out of Knox, who made 48 catches for 517 yards and six touchdowns, but got little out of the position beyond him. Backup Quintin Morris made eight catches for 84 yards with one touchdown, while Tommy Sweeney appeared in just five games, making one catch for seven yards.

As Bleacher Report’s Knox noted, the Bills would likely be able to target Schultz only if the price is right.

“Given Buffalo’s cap situation, we’re unlikely to see the Bills go big-name hunting on the open market this offseason,” he wrote. ‘They added pass-rusher Von Miller last offseason, but top players like defensive tackle Daron Payne and cornerback James Bradberry are probably off the table for 2023.

“Expect Buffalo to largely look to re-sign their own and evaluate budget options in the second and third waves of free agency.”

In his season-ending press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said it would be a priority to bring in more talent in the offseason, but added that the team would have some free agents of its own to try re-signing.

“If it was college, I’d love to get as many five star (recruits) as we can,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s the cap, it’s the draft. You know, we’ll have to work through that. What can we get? What pieces can we add? We’ll lose free agents on both sides of the ball. That’s just reality. We’ll see which ones we get back, but we’ll try and do our best.”

Bills Could Face Competition for Dalton Schultz

It may be a challenge to land Schultz at a cap-friendly price. As SI.com’s Jeremy Brener noted, Schultz could end up being the top available tight end as free agents Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars are both expected to re-sign with their respective teams.

The Cowboys get the game’s first touchdown, as Dak finds Dalton Schultz. Unfortunately for Brett Maher, his extra point is blocked, so another miss there.#DallasCowboys #FPC #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/jzHeWw1vZD — Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) January 23, 2023

Brener also pegged the Washington Commanders as a potential suitor for Schultz.

“The Commanders are looking for slightly more production from the position after Logan Thomas struggled with injury this year,” Brener wrote. “There are also rumors that the team is planning to cut Thomas this offseason, which would certainly put the Commanders in the market for a receiving tight end.”