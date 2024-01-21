Bills Land ‘Talented’ Former 2nd-Round Wide Receiver for 2024

The Buffalo Bills are still standing in their quest for a Super Bowl ring, but are already turning some of their attention to next season.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on January 20 that they signed wide receiver K.J. Hamler to a futures contract. Hamler was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020 and showed flashes of strong play in his rookie season, but has been plagued by injuries since then.

The Bills could be looking to fill a big hole in their receiving corps next season, and Hamler’s addition appears to be the start of that work.

Bills Looking Ahead to Next Season

Hamler’s futures contract ensures that he will be with the team through the offseason, with a chance in training camp to earn a spot on the final roster for the coming season. SI.com’s Jonathan Alfano noted that Hamler is a “talented but oft-injured” receiver who will try to revive his career with the Bills.

LOCKed in and LAUNCHED 🚀🎯 K.J. Hamler with an 80-yard TD for the @broncos! 📺: #DENvsMIN on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/hwwEzVT2TY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 14, 2021

Alfano noted that the 24-year-old showed some promise after coming out of Penn State in 2020, making 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games his rookie season.

“After that, though, injuries began to really take their toll on Hamler,” Alfano wrote. “He only played three games in 2021 after tearing his ACL early in the season, then only appeared in seven games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Over those two seasons, Hamler had just 12 receptions for 239 yards.”

The Bills could be in need of some depth for the coming season, with an aging Stefon Diggs and a No. 2 receiver who is likely headed to free agency.

Gabe Davis’ Uncertain Future in Buffalo

Hamler’s chances of making the team next season could depend on what the Bills choose to do with Gabe Davis, the No. 2 receiver whose contract expires at the end of this season. Davis has shown flashes of dominant play throughout his four years in Buffalo, though mixed in with inconsistency and some difficulties getting on the same page as quarterback Josh Allen.

Even if the Bills intend to keep Davis on a new deal, they could be priced out of keeping him. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified him as one of the league’s free agents most likely to be overpaid, suggesting that his production has been largely a product of Allen’s prowess in the passing game.

“Any team giving out a big money deal to Davis—and he’s likely to get one given his $11.2 million per year valuation by Spotrac—should not only be armed with an elite quarterback but also be willing to accept him disappearing for weeks at a time before re-emerging with game-winning performances,” Kay wrote.

The Bills could also be handing larger roles to two young pass-catchers, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Though Shakir was little-used his rookie season, making just 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown, he saw his role steadily expanding in 2023. Shakir ended the season with 39 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns, close to matching the production from Davis.

Kincaid also had a strong rookie season, making 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns.