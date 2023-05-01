Bills Sign 33-Year-Old Former Pro-Bowl RB to One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills infused their roster with youth in last week’s NFL Draft, and now they’re adding a veteran presence.

The team announced on May 1 that they signed former Pro Bowl running back Latavius Murray to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, rushing for 760 yards and six touchdowns. Murray has played for five teams over the course of his nine-year NFL career, earning a Pro-Bowl nod in his second season in the league with the then-Oakland Raiders.

As the Bills noted in their announcement on Monday, Murray could bring a strong and physical presence to Buffalo’s backfield.

“The 6-3, 230-pound back, who has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his career, is a bruising tailback who can push the pile in short yardage and break tackles for extra yards,” the team noted. “Murray has largely been part of committee backfields in his career but does have one 1,000-yard rushing season when he rushed for 1,066 yards in 2015.”

Murray had previously made a free-agent visit to the Bills in April, but it did not result in an immediate deal for the veteran back.