Bills Sign Local Standout for Depth at Cornerback Behind Tre White

The Buffalo Bills are looking close to home for some help in the secondary.

The team announced this week that they signed University of Buffalo cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, who had earned a tryout at last weekend’s rookie minicamp. After going light on the secondary through the start of free agency, the Bills have addressed their lack of depth through the draft by taking Kaiir Elam in the first round and now through undrafted free agency.

Ingram Adds Size to Secondary

As Buffalo News noted, Ingram came off a strong season at UB after transferring from Texas Tech. He had 47 tackles last season, including 2.5 tackles for a loss with a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Ingram was also a solid at two previous college stops.

“Ingram, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, appeared in 21 games with 31 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups at Texas Tech,” the report noted. A Dallas native, he began his college career at Utah State and started 15 of his 19 games in two seasons.”

He made a good impression! Congratulations to Ja’Marcus Ingram for earning a free agent deal with the @BuffaloBills.#ForeverABull | @1Love_Football pic.twitter.com/CTsOS6yKQ3 — UB Football (@UBFootball) May 16, 2022

Though he went undrafted, Ingram could have a strong chance to make the active roster or practice squad given the lack of depth in the secondary. The Bills lost veteran Levi Wallace in free agency, and All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White could miss a chunk of the season while rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints.

Ingram said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of another former UB player, defensive back Cam Lewis who also made the Bills roster as an undrafted free agent.

“Just listening to his story as well going undrafted and playing for the Bills, it’s crazy just to even know that you beat every odd because they say it’s only like 1 percent who make it so just to see them make it and to be right there and be that close to them and walk the same path that they did at Buffalo and to be able to have this opportunity it’s crazy,” Ingram told WIVB in Buffalo.

Ingram added that when he got a call from the Bills after the draft, he knew he had to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Everything happened so fast and it was like, ‘Dang ok I got this opportunity, I know I’m gonna take advantage of it,’ and it was just a lot to take in at one time,” he said. “And then I was like okay somebody believes in me so it’s my opportunity to go out there and just show them what I can do and I’m gonna give it my all.”

Bills Add Other Undrafted Free Agents

In addition to Ingram, the Bills signed another three players after last weekend’s rookie minicamp, with a particular focus on defense. The team also gave a contract to Penn defensive tackle Prince Emili, who was a first-team All-Ivy League pick in his senior season in 2021. As the Buffalo News noted, he started 10 games and made 49 tackles, including five sacks and 13 total tackles for a loss.

Emili also made an impression on special teams, blocking a kick for Penn last season.

At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the @BuffaloBills signed defensive lineman Prince Emili, a senior on the @PENNfb team. https://t.co/wS2jIclFEr — Penn (@Penn) May 10, 2022

The Bills also signed Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer and Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer. The signings bring the roster total to 88, leaving room for more signings. The Bills can bring 90 players into training camp this upcoming July.

