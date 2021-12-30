Bills WR Stefon Diggs Compares Himself to X-Men Superhero

After a bruising game against the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs felt like a superhero.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver had a big game to help lead the Bills to a 33-21 victory over New England, vaulting the Bills into first place in the AFC East and giving the team control over their own destiny. Though he took some big hits in the game, Diggs said he had a quick recovery just like a certain member of the X-Men.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Diggs’ Superhero Abilities

Early in the December 26 win over New England, Diggs was thrown to the turf by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and appeared to injure his shoulder. Diggs went to the sidelines for a play but came back quickly and made a number of key catches. Talking about the play this week, the Pro Bowl wide receiver said he felt like the superhero Wolverine, a mutant with superhuman healing abilities.