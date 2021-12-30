Bills WR Stefon Diggs Compares Himself to X-Men Superhero

After a bruising game against the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs felt like a superhero.
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver had a big game to help lead the Bills to a 33-21 victory over New England, vaulting the Bills into first place in the AFC East and giving the team control over their own destiny. Though he took some big hits in the game, Diggs said he had a quick recovery just like a certain member of the X-Men.
Diggs’ Superhero Abilities
Early in the December 26 win over New England, Diggs was thrown to the turf by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and appeared to injure his shoulder. Diggs went to the sidelines for a play but came back quickly and made a number of key catches. Talking about the play this week, the Pro Bowl wide receiver said he felt like the superhero Wolverine, a mutant with superhuman healing abilities.
“I heal up like Wolverine, so I ain’t got no issues,” Diggs said on Wednesday, via the Buffalo News. “I can’t ever leave my guys out there. I might take a play or two off, but I love everything about the physicality of the game. That’s why I fell in love with the game in the first place. … And you’ve got a quarterback who’s 6-2, 6-3, taking hits from D-linemen and linebackers, so I can’t do too much complaining when there’s other guys giving everything they’ve got as well.”
While Diggs had a strong performance against the Patriots — catching 7 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown — it was fellow wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie who had the real superhero performance. After being benched a few games prior, McKenzie took over a major role with teammates Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McKenzie caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Diggs Fired Up
Diggs played with an extra bit of fire against the Patriots, including an outburst toward the New England fans after his touchdown. After catching the touchdown late in the first half and stretching Buffalo’s lead to 10 points, Diggs ran straight to a group of Patriots fans and shared a NSFW message toward them.
After the game, Diggs said he was growing tired of hearing the heckling from the crowd and wanted to give it back to them a little.
“It was a lot of intensity, even before the game,” Diggs said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m a pretty even-keeled person, I’m pretty cool, you know what I’m saying? They like to heckle, I guess is the word for it. … They want you to lose. So you perform your best with your back against the wall, when people don’t want to see you win. That type of stuff, I live for it. I get more satisfaction out of proving people wrong.”
With the win over the Patriots, the Bills have a chance to seize the division with two winnable games at home. They face the Atlanta Falcons on January 2 followed by the season finale against the New York Jets on January 9.
