Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares High Hopes: ‘I Want Five Super Bowl Rings’

After falling just short of the Super Bowl last season, Stefon Diggs has some big aspirations for the rest of his time with the Buffalo Bills.

The star wide receiver shared some of his career goals in a recent interview, saying he wants nothing less than multiple titles — and to have an impact that goes far beyond football. This comes as he looks to follow up on the first All-Pro season of his career and help the Bills get over the hump and into the Super Bowl in 2021.

Diggs Aims High

The final image many fans have of Diggs after the 2020 season was one of heartbreak. After the Bills suffered a resounding loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Diggs remained on the field, still in full pads, to watch the opposing team’s celebration.

Stefon Diggs was the last Bills player to remain on the field during the Chiefs celebration. (via @diannaESPN)pic.twitter.com/Lnl8S8cFoL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

In an interview published this week by DC Magazine, Diggs said he has a lot of goals still to accomplish, including being on the other side of that celebration one day.

“I haven’t reached the mountain top yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings,” Diggs said, via Pro Football Talk. “I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I’m a champion.”

Diggs went on to say that he has many personal goals beyond football, wanting to help his family and his hometown.

“But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me,” he said. “I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general. The more people I can help – that’s when I’ll look back and know I made a difference.”

Diggs Preparing For 2021

The All-Pro wide receiver has been putting in plenty of work since the end of the season, though has been doing it mostly on his own. He was one of a handful of players not in attendance as the team started voluntary OTAs this week, but did take to social media to share some pictures of the workouts he’s been doing at home.

WR Stefon Diggs is not at Bills voluntary workouts, per HC Sean McDermott Diggs: 90.2 PFF Grade in 2020 (4th) pic.twitter.com/QmRmhh1DLN — PFF (@PFF) May 25, 2021

Diggs is coming off the best season of his career. As NFL.com noted, Next Gen Stats had him ranked as the league’s No. 2 pass-catcher in 2020, when he had a league-best 127 receptions and 1,535 yards. As the report noted, Diggs caught nearly everything that was thrown his way, catching passes at a rate that was 11.7 percent higher than expected.

“Diggs was the only qualifying receiver to break 11 percent, and did so with an interesting combination of tactics,” the report noted. “Diggs recorded the most receiving yards (685) on play-action targets in the NFL, and also caught 50 passes for 490 yards on hitch routes — a simple 5-yard, start-and-stop route designed to deliver passes quickly to the receiver when opposing defenses are typically playing softer coverage. Diggs’ hitch totals were the most receptions and yards by any player on any route in 2020, per Next Gen Stats.”

