Bills’ Stefon Diggs Revealed That Teammate Won’t Play on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Gabe Davis for their January 14 playoff game, an absence that fellow receiver Stefon Diggs may have revealed early.

Stefon Diggs spoke to reporters about Davis on Thursday, saying that the team is motivated to play in his honor and hinting that he would not be back on the field until at least the divisional round.

“I feel like he’s staying positive throughout his process,” Diggs said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “We’re just trying to win for him so he has something to play for when he can come back. Just staying positive.”

The Bills officially ruled out Davis close to a day later, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, adding that the Bills will be missing another key player.

“#Bills WR Gabe Davis has been ruled out with his PCL sprain, a big loss for Buffalo. S Taylor Rapp, who made the game’s biggest play last week, also ruled out,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Bills Hit With Injuries

Though the Bills came out of their Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins with a win that clinched their fourth straight division title, the team lost a number of key players during the game. Davis went down with a knee injury while cornerback Rasul Douglas and running back Ty Johnson both came out hurt and missed practice during the week.

There were other signs that Davis would not be able to play on Sunday. He was held out of the team’s first two practices this week, and CBS Sports predicted that another absence on Friday would likely seal his fate for this weekend’s wild card round.

Coach McDermott has ruled Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp out for Sunday’s game.#PITvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/SZLiP8tcok pic.twitter.com/o7SrHsMIYi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024