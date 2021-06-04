Stefon Diggs’ Payday Could Help Bills Land Another All-Pro: Report

“Julio Jones is leaving Atlanta after the Falcons wide receiver candidly said he was essentially going to be traded recently,” he wrote for Bills Wire. “However, Jones to Buffalo seems like a massive pipe dream considering the currently packed Buffalo wide receiver room.”

Bills May Have Other Priorities

As Wojton noted, there are a number of other directions the Bills could go to address needs beyond the long-shot of snagging Jones. Another popular idea is going after disenchanted Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who is likely headed to a new team.

As CBS Sports pointed out, the Eagles would have a significant financial incentive to cut or trade him after June 1 — doing so would give the team roughly $8.5 million in cap space. Landing Ertz would allow the Bills to address one of their underperforming positions, with the tight ends struggling in an otherwise high-flying offense last year. The main targets last season — Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Dawson Knox — combined for just 442 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bills offense if they added Zach Ertz 🤯 QB: Josh Allen

WR 1: Stefon Diggs

WR 2: Cole Beasley

WR 3: Emmanuel Sanders

RB: Devin Singletary

TE: Zach Ertz (📸 jdnswaps, @garretw5) pic.twitter.com/qsjAQMhBo7 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 1, 2021

Wojton speculated that the Bills could look to improve the other side of the ball, potentially looking for another big body to fill up the middle of the line. He speculated that someone like Jurrell Casey or Kawann Short could help behind Star Lotulelei in the rotation.

“Without Lotulelei last year, Buffalo had a clear lack of depth behind him,” he wrote. “In addition, that video showing Lotulelei appeared to be a guy that has lost some size. Not an ideal thing for a big guy that’s a ‘space eater.’ But we do have a long time until the regular season. Lotulelei could change that.”

