Stefon Diggs’ Payday Could Help Bills Land Another All-Pro: Report

Stefon Diggs just got a huge payday, and the Buffalo Bills could be getting a gift of their own because of it.
The team restructured Diggs’ contract this week, converting $11.7 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, a move that gave Diggs a lump sum and helped the team create $7.8 million in cap space for 2021. This sparked speculation that the Bills, who had a relatively quiet offseason focused more on retaining key players instead of splashy free-agent signings, could still have a big move to make.
Falcons Star Could Be a Target
Now that the Bills have a space to go after another player either through free agency or trade, many insiders have speculated that the team could go after the biggest target available right now — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. After he made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta, Jones has been linked to close to a dozen teams, the Bills included. Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted last week that oddsmakers have put the Bills as a contender, though with the longest odds among the 11 that were listed.
Wojton revisited the idea this week after the team cleared up cap space, noting that it is a possibility, but a very remote one.
“Julio Jones is leaving Atlanta after the Falcons wide receiver candidly said he was essentially going to be traded recently,” he wrote for Bills Wire. “However, Jones to Buffalo seems like a massive pipe dream considering the currently packed Buffalo wide receiver room.”
Bills May Have Other Priorities
As Wojton noted, there are a number of other directions the Bills could go to address needs beyond the long-shot of snagging Jones. Another popular idea is going after disenchanted Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who is likely headed to a new team.
As CBS Sports pointed out, the Eagles would have a significant financial incentive to cut or trade him after June 1 — doing so would give the team roughly $8.5 million in cap space. Landing Ertz would allow the Bills to address one of their underperforming positions, with the tight ends struggling in an otherwise high-flying offense last year. The main targets last season — Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Dawson Knox — combined for just 442 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wojton speculated that the Bills could look to improve the other side of the ball, potentially looking for another big body to fill up the middle of the line. He speculated that someone like Jurrell Casey or Kawann Short could help behind Star Lotulelei in the rotation.
“Without Lotulelei last year, Buffalo had a clear lack of depth behind him,” he wrote. “In addition, that video showing Lotulelei appeared to be a guy that has lost some size. Not an ideal thing for a big guy that’s a ‘space eater.’ But we do have a long time until the regular season. Lotulelei could change that.”
