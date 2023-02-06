Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares Hilarious Reaction to Brother’s INT

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs had a good excuse for throwing an interception to his brother in this weekend’s Pro Bowl festivities — and it’s not just because he’s a wide receiver instead of a quarterback.

The Diggs brothers faced off in the flag football portion of the competition, with the Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys picking off a pass from Stefon and outracing his brother down the sidelines to return it for a touchdown. This is the second straight year that the Diggs brothers faced off at the Pro Bowl, and this time Stefon offered an explanation for why his younger brother got the best of him.

Stefon Diggs Says Interception Was Part of the ‘Script’

The Bills wide receiver took to Twitter after the competition to share a video of the interception, which Trevon Diggs made after following several laterals from the AFC on what became a busted trick play.

“I was just following the script,” Stefon Diggs tweeted, adding a laugh/crying emoji.

https://t.co/0hF2NNTOEi — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 6, 2023

Stefon Diggs appeared to be referencing the running joke of the NFL of the last week, sparked by former running back Arian Foster’s claim that the entire league and outcomes are “scripted.”

“We were really dedicated to [the script],” Foster said in an appearance on PFT Commenter’s podcast. “So it was moreso like that’s what practice was about, it was about practicing the script. Like this is what goes on, this is what we have to do … WWF so we know what was gonna happen but you still have to put on a show.”

Several players mocked Foster and the idea that all outcomes were scripted, including those who suffered career and sometimes life-altering injuries.

Stefon Diggs Enjoys Himself at the Pro Bowl

After a disappointing end to the Bills’ season with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoff round, Stefon Diggs appeared to enjoy the escape that the Pro Bowl brought. He competed in several events, including the “Best Catch” competition that saw him teaming up with former NFL draft bust Jimmy Clausen to catch passes while lounging in a pool.

Best hands AND best legs in the game. 😏#BestCatch x #StefonDiggs 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/0dG7kUGjf8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 3, 2023

Stefon Diggs had another viral moment during the flag football game itself when he hid behind a row of cheerleaders, then ran through them for his live entry in the Best Catch competition.

This was also the second straight year that the Diggs brothers had the chance to face off at the Pro Bowl. Their mother told ESPN last year that the Bills wide receiver was thrilled that this little brother earned a Pro Bowl honor, and the family held a video call with 15 people to celebrate.

“I’ve never seen Stefon that excited,” Stephanie Diggs said. “[He was like], ‘Mom, Mom, Can you believe it?’ ”

But Stefon also couldn’t resist getting in some brotherly digs when it came to the game itself.

“I break the huddle and look across from me I see one of the best players in the world and guess who changed his diapers,” the Bills wide receiver tweeted.