Bills Could Target Versatile Eagles RB at Trade Deadline: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have assembled an offense so deep with weapons this season, there haven’t always been enough targets or carries to go around.

But despite putting together one of the league’s best offenses, one insider believes there could still be room for an upgrade before the trade deadline passes. Ryan Talbot of NYUpstate.com speculated that the Bills could make a run at a Philadelphia Eagles running back who has been largely underused this season, giving a boost both to their running and passing games.

Bills May Add Another Weapon

Talbot broke down the potential trades the Bills could make before the November 2 trade deadline, identifying Eagles running back Miles Sanders as one of the top possibilities. He noted that Sanders has been underutilized by the Eagles, with the third-year back rushing for 270 yards on 57 carries and catching 18 passes for 121 yards this year. Sanders was one of the most versatile players for the Eagles over the last two season, rushing for 867 yards on 5.3 yards per carry last season and turning in 1,327 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season.

While Talbot noted that Sanders could be a good addition for the Bills, he added that it would likely be costly to swing a trade.

“The talent is certainly there with Sanders and a fresh start may benefit the talented back,” Talbot wrote. “Any team that tries to land Sanders may have to offer a day two pick, however, as Sanders’ rookie deal runs through the 2022 season.”

Talbot’s speculation could be complicated by Philadelphia’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, when Sanders had to be carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he didn’t believe the ankle is broken, but Sanders will undergo further X-rays. Any injury that could keep him out well beyond the trade deadline would likely erase the value he could have to the Bills, who are looking to win a Super Bowl this year.

Bills Could Have Other Targets

There could be other skill players the Bills look to add at the trade deadline. FanSided reporter Matt Lombardo identified Buffalo as one of the potential landing spots for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.

“Asking around a bit on Evan Engram, and my impression from conversations around the league is that the Giants may struggle to move him,” he tweeted. “Few competing teams really need a TE right now, and the Cardinals‘ trade for Zach Ertz took a major suitor. One team to watch: Bills.”

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski also believes the Bills could look for some help in the running game, targeting Mark Ingram to give a boost to the backfield.

“Technically, the Bills rank sixth in rushing offense, but Allen is the squad’s second-leading rusher with 211 yards,” Sobleski wrote. “Meanwhile, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have been serviceable but nothing special. Mark Ingram may be 31 years old and currently averaging 3.3 yards per carry in the Houston Texans’ woeful offense, but he’s a hammer. He’s a tone-setter. The 11-year veteran brings a different attitude when he runs the ball.”

