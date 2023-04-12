Bills Could Target All-Pro Raiders RB in Draft-Day Trade: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have made some small moves this offseason to improve their running game, adding the big running back they had been lacking and freeing up another home-run hitter to play a more significant role in the ground attack.

One insider believes there could still be one more big move coming, naming the Bills as a potential suitor for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The Bills had been linked to Jacobs in the past, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Raiders could still be inclined to move the All-Pro back even after signing him under the franchise tag.

Bills Named Suitor for Josh Jacobs

Benjamin published a list of the players most likely to be moved in draft-day trades, a group of big names that includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. He noted that Jacobs could be a top candidate if the Raiders don’t have faith that he will sign a long-term deal.

“Technically he’s locked in for 2023 under the franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean the Raiders wouldn’t field — or solicit — interest in the event a future long-term deal is unlikely,” Benjamin wrote.

The #Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on star RB Josh Jacobs if the sides don’t reach a deal by Tuesday’s deadline, per sources. The NFL’s leading rusher last season, Jacobs is viewed as a part of the future in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/B91YRDnZE3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2023

The CBS Sports writer added that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels graduated from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and adheres to a system that uses multiple running backs, which could make Jacobs easier to replace.

Jacobs’ own attitude toward the team could hasten a potential exit, Benjamin wrote.

“And the veteran teased dissatisfaction with the current regime after Darren Waller’s exit this offseason. Moving the 25-year-old workhorse would instantly save Vegas $10M,” he wrote.

Benjamin listed other potential suitors besides the Bills, noting that the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks could also be interested.

This is not the first time that Benjamin has speculated about the Bills landing Jacobs. In a story published on February 26 — before the Raiders used their franchise tag on the running back — the CBS Sports writer predicted that the Bills would be interested in signing him in free agency.

Bills Aim to Take Pressure Off Josh Allen

While it’s not clear if the Bills would be in the market for a big trade, general manager Brandon Beane has made it a priority to improve the running game and take pressure off quarterback Josh Allen. Both Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have spoken about the importance of Allen taking fewer risks while running the ball, noting that the wear and tear of his bruising running style could shorten his career.

The Bills have added a big running back in former New England Patriot Damien Harris, and the acquisition of receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty could free running back Nyheim Hines up to play a bigger role in the running game.

Beane has also hinted that the Bills would not be averse to taking a running back with their first-round draft pick, even though the value of backs has dropped.